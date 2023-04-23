Spedini (Ecomembrane): “Expansion in Central Europe”

Spedini (Ecomembrane): “With the listing we aim to expand in Central Europe”

It has successfully concluded the offer of shares and within days will be listed on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential, Ecomembrane. The Cremona-based company, active in the design and construction of gas storage and containment systems for the production of green energy, has raised 15 million euros from Italian and foreign institutional investors. So the prezzo of ordinary shares was set at 8.50 euro, corresponding to one market capitalization post capital increase of 36.5 million euro.

Now for the group born in the 200th a new phase is opening, that of growth in new markets and in new sectors as confirmed by Truth&Business the CEO and founder Lorenzo Spedini. Which sees sustained acceleration thanks to the new green policies of the European Union.

What is your business?

“Farm waste naturally produces CO2, methane and ammonia which are released into the atmosphere. Instead, thanks to our plants, they are recovered and enter the methane network, becoming fuel”.

When does your story start?

“My father produced PVC sheets for swimming pools and other agricultural products and in the 1980s he was contacted by Enea which was looking for new, not too expensive solutions to apply to the purification of private and industrial water systems. This is why our first patent for the agricultural sector was born in 1982. But as often happens, we were too far ahead for those times. The idea was very good: there were prototypes, but there was no market. It was another era, in which there was pollution and there was no environmental awareness”.

Then the turning point in 2000. What happened?

“That I graduated in engineering and decided to found Ecomembrane, born as a startup to design the components of the prototypes of 20 years earlier. I wanted to give those products a market and develop new ones. And so the company began to expand into the agricultural and civil water sectors where we began to replace the old and heavy concrete and stainless steel gas holders with our PVC covers, which are much lighter and more ecological”.

And you haven’t stopped since…

“In 2008 we looked abroad and made ourselves known by participating in a series of international fairs. Hence the decision, in 2012, to create a small branch in the United States, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Meanwhile, in 2010, the biogas boom had broken out in Italy and, thanks also to government incentives, most of the existing plants were built in that period. We are now present in 40 countries with 20 importers who guarantee installation and assistance. And we continue to grow all over the world with many ideas. We have created new niche products such as those for landfills and

to store C02 and hydrogen. We currently have 9 international patents and 3 pending. We can truly say that environmental sensitivity started in Europe”.

And where are we in Italy?

“We Italians are in pole position in the Old Continent in terms of regulations for biomethane plants. Germany, to say, is further behind us. And then I have to admit that finally there is an understanding of environmental issues also on the political and financial side”.

Why did you decide to list yourself?

“We are growing all over the world and with the war in Ukraine we understood the importance of not depending on other countries for the production of energy. This is why Europe, but also the United States, are accelerating the construction of biomethane plants, which for the EU will have to reach 40% of production. With the capital increase that we will make, we want to invest in Central Europe and also evaluate growth through acquisitions to expand into an area where we are not. Keep in mind that in Germany there are 10,000 biomethane plants against 2,000 in Italy. Furthermore, we are investing to increase our production capacity which will triple by the end of the year”.

And in the coming years, the markets for CO2 capture and hydrogen will also “mature”. What do you think?

“Indeed, these two sectors are becoming equally important and we need to be ready. Hydrogen is a carrier for energy storage and in 2020 we devised a technology to store it at very low pressure. It is a technology that is well suited to be used near large wind and photovoltaic plants. This year we will be taking part in three hydrogen exhibitions to make our product known”.