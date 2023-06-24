Speed ​​limit: traffic watch for Tempo 130 on motorways, 80 on country roads

The German traffic watchdog has advocated a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on motorways and a standard speed of 80 kilometers per hour on country roads. Appropriate resolutions were passed by around 200 participants at the annual general meeting of the traffic police (DVW) on Saturday in Rostock-Warnemünde. In a further decision, they also call on the legislator to give municipalities the opportunity to independently and as needed identify 30 km/h locally.

“If we reduce the speed on the road, we can effectively prevent many serious accidents. With our resolutions on speed limits on motorways, country roads and in urban areas, we sent a clear signal today for more road safety,” said DVW President and former Federal Minister of Transport, Kurt Bodewig.

On rural roads, speeds higher than 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) should only be allowed on appropriately developed routes. In the future, trucks will also be allowed to drive at 80 km/h in order to compensate for the difference in speed and reduce overtaking pressure. For trucks with more than 7.5 tons, the maximum speed on country roads is currently 60 km/h.

