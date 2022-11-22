Listen to the audio version of the article

An expenditure of 2 billion with a +8% on 2021. Here is how much Italians will spend online between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday according to the forecasts of the B2c eCommerce Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic. Between the rush of inflation and the return to full activity of physical stores this year online purchases between November 25 and 28 will grow by only +8% compared to 2021, after an average growth rate in the last five years of + 23%. Among the most purchased products there will be clothing, electronic and IT products, household items and toys as well as perfumes, personal care products and jewellery. It is evident how November is now the month of Black Friday with promotional campaigns that last for weeks. The trend, already noted in the last two years, is indeed that of extending the duration of the discounts, effectively amplifying the scope of these events through the scheduling of some appointments distributed between November and December or an entire month of discounts. “The objective is twofold: to try to reach as wide a user base as possible and try to spread purchases and the consequent distribution of products over a longer period to avoid overloads and congestion of the network close to Christmas” explains Valentina Pontiggia, director of the eCommerce B2c Netcomm Observatory – Milan Polytechnic -. Despite this attempt, it will be possible to sustain the pace of this period of stress only through extraordinary interventions and, above all, through the use of seasonal personnel. In back-end processes, primarily logistics and customer care, the workforce in the months of November and December is also increased by +40%». In short, between promotional campaigns, discounts on certain products or on all with free shipping, retailers try to attract customers. «What distinguishes the Black Friday period in 2022 is the desire to create greater consumer loyalty and to establish an omnichannel relationship – continues Valentina Pontiggia -. On the one hand, some retailers aim to guarantee customers the same quality experience both in the store and on their digital channels, on the other, pure players, thanks to the resumption of face-to-face activities and events, are attempting the offline route through the experimentation of pop-up stores in urban centers and the opening of dedicated corners inside large shops».