Spending bonus for 3 months without ISEE. Here’s how the question and requirements work

Spending bonus for 3 months without ISEE, here’s how to take advantage of it

Big news for citizens: the spending bonus for 3 months without ISEE. Specifically, from 1 October to 31 December 2023 i three months anti-inflation activated on the shopping cart. These includes i foodstuffs, i baby products and they adhered to the protocol even pharmacies. In these three months, a series of food and non-food products will be offered at very low prices. The expense bonus we are talking about and which is valid for three months it is not monetarytherefore a voucher with which to purchase products will not be offered.

It is a bonus which citizens can be used in various ways: application of fixed prices; promotions on various products; initiatives on branded products at a single or discounted price.

The goal is to slow down the pace of inflation which is reaching very high levels and risks drying up the salaries of many families, especially those with low and middle incomes. The measure is the result of an agreement between the representatives of traditional trade and modern distribution associations and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

To establish precisely how to take advantage of the spending bonus, the government does will meet on 10 September 2023. It is indeed this is the date on which the government will communicate which products are offered at low prices and which stores will join this important initiative.

