Title: Celebrating International Tequila Day with a Flavorful Mexican Salsa

Subtitle: Learn how to prepare a delicious boozy salsa using Tequila, perfect for celebrating International Tequila Day

International Tequila Day is celebrated every year on July 24, and what better way to honor this beloved Mexican drink than by preparing delicious recipes using this special distillate? One traditional preparation that stands out is the salsa Borracha, a flavorful sauce that adds a unique touch to a variety of snacks, particularly as a complement to dishes like barbecue. To celebrate this International Tequila Day, we will teach you how to prepare this delicious salsa using Mexican Tequila.

For the base of the sauce, we will be using pasilla and chile de arbol, two types of chiles that bring the perfect balance of flavor and heat. It is important to remove the seeds of the chiles as they can contribute a bitter taste to the salsa. When frying the chiles, it is crucial to do so for only a few seconds to release their aroma and avoid burning, which could result in an unpleasant taste.

To make this boozy sauce, you can use your preferred brand of rested tequila. The tequila adds a unique flavor profile to the salsa, giving it a distinct and enjoyable taste.

Ingredients:

– 6 pasilla chiles

– 6 arbol chiles

– 1/2 onion

– 2 garlic cloves

– 1/2 teaspoon oregano

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 ounces tequila

– Water

Preparation:

1. Remove the stems and seeds from the chiles and cut them in half.

2. Heat a little olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

3. Add the chiles de arbol to the oil and lightly fry them. Remove them from the oil.

4. Fry the pasilla chiles in the same oil.

5. Add the onion and garlic to the pan and fry them with the chiles.

6. Once the onion is fried, return the chiles to the pan and add enough water to cover them.

7. Cook until the chiles are soft.

8. Remove the vegetables and chiles from the water and transfer them to a blender.

9. Process with tequila, oregano, salt, and a little of the cooking water until a uniform sauce is formed.

10. Serve and enjoy.

This rich and flavorful salsa Borracha can be paired with a variety of snacks or used as a topping for dishes like barbecue. The addition of tequila adds a unique twist to the traditional flavors, creating a sauce that is sure to impress your taste buds on International Tequila Day.

Nutritional information:

– Calories: 235kcal

– Carbohydrates: 18g

– Cholesterol: 1mg

– Protein: 3g

– Sugars: 1g

– Fiber: 1g

– Sodium: 1mg

– Total Fat: 1g

– Saturated Fat: 1g

Celebrate International Tequila Day by indulging in this delicious and flavorful salsa Borracha, and elevate your snack game with the perfect boozy accompaniment.

