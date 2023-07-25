Home » “Spiegel” boss Kurbjuweit sends confidants to enemy departments
“Spiegel” editor-in-chief Dirk Kurbjuweit and Susanne Beyer, new head of the knowledge department at the news magazine. Horst Galuschka/Bildagentur-online/Ohde/picture alliance/dpa/Spiegel-Verlag

Susanne Beyer has taken over the management of the knowledge department at “Spiegel”. She is considered a confidant of the new editor-in-chief Dirk Kurbjuweit.

Internally, their task is described as a “UN blue helmet mission”. Business Insider had revealed massive conflicts between employees and department management.

The news magazine is also heavily speculating about another top personality. But the Spiegel publishing house does not comment on request.

Editors of the “Spiegel” speak of a “UN blue helmet mission” in-house: Susanne Beyer has taken over the management of the enemy knowledge department at the news magazine. New editor-in-chief Dirk Kurbjuweit reportedly sent the veteran reporter to the department in June, which an executive described to Business Insider as “Stalingrad.”

Beyer is considered a confidante of Kurbjuweit, together they were once deputy editors-in-chief. In 2018, they headed the entire editorial team for a short time – after the departure of the then “Spiegel” boss Klaus Brink Bäumer. Beyer has been working for the magazine for 27 years, and the 54-year-old began her career as a culture editor. Most recently, the “Spiegel” listed her as the author of the editor-in-chief.

