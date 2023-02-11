As early as the beginning of April 2021, SAIC MG officially launched the new Cyber ​​sub-brand at the strategy release, and showed the first concept carCyberster。

The car is positioned as a pure electric two-door sports car with a soft-top convertible design. It may be unveiled in April. Recently, spy photos of the real car have been exposed on the Internet. It has to be said that it looks quite cool.

Cyberster has adoptedThe two-door, two-seater soft-top convertible design also has the same scissor doors as the supercarthe new car’s visual center of gravity and body posture are very low, and it also adopts the design of long front and short rear. , the car is also expected to be equipped with an active rear spoiler.

The interior of the new car has also been exposed. It will adopt a curved dual-screen structure connected by a full LCD instrument panel and a central control multimedia display. The shape of the steering wheel is similar to that of the Tesla Yoke, which is a semi-spoke structure.There is a red start button on the steering wheel, a bit like a Ferrarigiving it a strong sense of combat, which can arouse the desire to drive.

According to the current information, MG Cyberster will be equipped with SAIC’s latest 5G technology and L3 level automatic driving technology. Through the application of module-free battery (CTP) technology,It can achieve an ultra-long battery life of 800 kilometers. With the self-developed new 8-layer Hair-pin hair-pin motor, the acceleration of 0-100km/h is only 3 secondsAcceleration faster than a Porsche 911.