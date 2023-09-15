Spin-off from Novartis – Novartis subsidiary Sandoz becomes independent – News

Contents

The shareholders’ decision marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sandoz. The current generic subsidiary will become independent as a result of the spin-off.

Ciba, Geigy, Roche and Sandoz – today’s pharmaceutical industry is based on these companies. As an independent company there is only Roche – and soon Sandoz again.

Sandoz is still part of the large Novartis corporation. Today’s subsidiary Sandoz no longer has anything to do with the paint factory founded in 1886. At that time, Alfred Kern and Edouard Sandoz founded the company Sandoz, but in the first few years after its founding they ventured into the production of medicines. Sandoz became larger and more international.

But Sandoz doesn’t just know successes. The previous company managers repeatedly trimmed and repositioned the company.

At the beginning of the 1980s, the decentralized structures were simplified and jobs were cut. In 1995, the chemicals were independently floated on the stock exchange under the name Clariant. A year later, the merger with Ciba (formerly Ciba-Geigy) followed to form the large Novartis corporation.

The name Sandoz was only taken out of the drawer again in 2003. The then Novartis boss Daniel Vasella bundled generic drugs into a separate division and labeled them “Sandoz”. Some experts see this as one of Vasella’s smartest moves, because Sandoz stands for trust and Swiss tradition.

Biosimilars als Chance

But under the Novartis umbrella, Sandoz does not contribute enough to the group’s overall success. This is part of the industrial logic of the industry: generics are medications for which patent protection has expired. For medicines produced using biotechnology (bacteria, cell cultures), the counterpart is called biosimilars. Generics and biosimilars generate lower margins than specialized therapies and therefore reduce the results of the entire group.

However, experts consider Sandoz to be well positioned compared to generic and biosimilar competition because of its size. Analysts see opportunities in biosimilars in particular, as patents on newer biotechnological drugs will expire in the next few years. However, imitating them is more demanding than purely chemical production. The margins are slightly higher. Sandoz could score points with biosimilars.

Sandoz wants to attract other shareholders

Some experts hope that Sandoz will attract other investors than Novartis in the long term: investors whose concerns are not only financially driven, but who also see generics as a contribution to the broad and affordable supply of medicines.

One thing is certain: With independence, investors can now consciously decide to hold shares in a generic drug manufacturer. Each shareholder will “automatically” have one Sandoz share added to their portfolio for every five Novartis shares. But if you don’t like that, you can sell the Sandoz shares. The new Sandoz shares will be traded from October 4th.

