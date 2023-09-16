Spin-off from Novartis – Sandoz: How a paint factory transformed into a pharmaceutical company – News

Contents

Sandoz is a traditional brand in the Swiss pharmaceutical industry. With the spin-off from Novartis, it will become independent again. Today’s Sandoz has nothing to do with the original paint factory. A chronology.

1886: Founding of the dye factory “Kern & Sandoz” in Basel.

1917: Establishment of a pharmaceutical department. A short time later, subsidiaries were founded abroad. Entry into agrochemistry in the 1930s.

1967: Merger with Wander AG and entry into the food sector. In the 1970s, the colors and seeds divisions were expanded. Later he entered the field of construction chemicals.

1982: Takeover of Wasa Knäckebrote, in 1994 the takeover of Gerber, the leading manufacturer of baby food in the USA.

1986: Chemical accident in Schweizerhalle. A warehouse with agro-chemicals burns down. When fighting the fire, 1,000 to 2,000 liters of toxic extinguishing water flow into the Rhine.

1995: Outsourcing and IPO of the color and fine chemicals division (Chemicals Division) as a new independent company called Clariant.

1996: The chemical and pharmaceutical companies Ciba (formerly Ciba-Geigy) and Sandoz announce their merger to form Novartis. Daniel Vasella became CEO and took over the presidency in 1999. He relies on diversification so as not to be too dependent on the pharmaceutical business.

Legend: Novartis merger in 1996: Alex Krauer, former chairman of the board of directors and Daniel Vasella, former management, with former Sandoz president Marc Moret. Keystone/Michael Kupferschmidt

Legend: In 1992, members of Greenpeace Switzerland demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the chemical company Ciba-Geigy in Basel to demand the withdrawal of one of the company’s patents from the European Patent Office. The patent concerns a process for genetic manipulation of plants. Keystone/STR

Legend: In an explosion at the Schweizerhalle plant in 1973, 23 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Keystone/Photopress Archive/PE

1996: Sandoz AG is taking over Azupharma GmbH, Germany’s third largest manufacturer of medications that are no longer protected by patents. This puts Novartis at the top of the global generics market.

2000: Novartis takes over BASF’s European generics business.

2002: Sale of the food and beverage division (including Ovaltine, Wander).

2001: Novartis is taking over the British generics manufacturer Lagap Pharmaceuticals from the South African group Adcock Ingram.

2002: Novartis takes over the Slovenian generics manufacturer Lek.

2003: Novartis combines the generics business, which operates under 14 different brand names, under the unified brand name “Sandoz”.

2004: Novartis opens a new generics plant in Poland. Acquisition of the generics subsidiary of AstraZeneca and the Canadian Sabex holding company. By purchasing the German Hexal and the US company Eon Labs, Sandoz becomes the world‘s leading generics manufacturer.

2013: Daniel Vasella resigns as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is to receive a severance payment of 70 million francs, which leads to a storm of indignation. He later gives up the money. The new president is Jörg Reinhardt.

2014: Novartis is abandoning the divisional strategy and concentrating on pharmaceuticals, ophthalmology and generics. The animal health and vaccines business will be sold and the over-the-counter business will be spun off into a joint venture with Glaxo-Smith-Kline. IT, purchasing and real estate management will be combined in the new Novartis Business Services unit. Jobs are being cut.

2018: Vas Narasimhan replaces Joe Jimenez as CEO.

Legend: Vas Narasimhan has been CEO since February 1, 2018. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Legend: The American Joe Jimenez was CEO of Novartis from 2010 to 2018. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

2019: The eye care division Alcon is spun off and listed on the stock exchange as an independent company.

2022: Novartis announces the spin-off from Sandoz in the second half of 2023. The first day of trading is scheduled for October 4th.

Regional Journal Basel Baselland, September 14, 2023, 8:31 a.m.

