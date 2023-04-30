Military

Spin-off of the ominous Crypto AG now belongs to Ruag Crypto AG caused one of the biggest scandals in recent Swiss history. Now the state-owned company Ruag has snapped up a section of the former company.

Crypto AG sold manipulated encryption devices to numerous countries. Keystone

The armaments group Ruag has bought a company: CyOne Security AG from Steinhausen in the canton of Zug. With this, RUAG wants to “decisively expand” its competencies in the field of cryptography. Cryptography is “a key technology” especially in the area of ​​their “partial strategy cyber”.

So far, so normal. Such takeovers are part of everyday life. The background of the company that has now been taken over is fascinating: CyOne Security AG emerged from Crypto AG. This company was at the center of one of the major political scandals in Switzerland in recent years.

Selling rigged devices for years

Research revealed in 2020 that the company had been controlled by American and German intelligence for decades. Among other things, they also manufactured and sold manipulated encryption devices. In this way, the secret services were able to decode the actually secret messages of many countries.

Among other things, it is disputed what and when the Swiss government knew about it. Proceedings against Crypto AG itself have been discontinued. For the federal prosecutor’s office, there were no indications “of deliberate or unauthorized violations of export control law”.

Company was split up

At this point in time, however, CyOne Security AG was no longer part of Crypto AG. In 2018, it split its business into two new companies. Crypto AG took care of the international business, while Crypto Schweiz AG, as CyOne Security AG was first called, took care of the Swiss business. This split also led to layoffs.

Now this Swiss part of Crypto AG will become part of Ruag. The takeover means that “the federal government’s cryptology needs can be covered in the areas of the highest security requirements,” according to the statement on Thursday, and all relevant bodies are “involved in the process and have been informed.” Ruag MRO Holding is fully owned by the federal government. (mg)