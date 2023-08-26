Spirit Celebrates 15 Years of Success in Colombia with Expansion to Seven Cities

Spirit Airlines Celebrates 15 Years of Operations in Colombia

Bogota, August 26, 2023 – Spirit Airlines is commemorating 15 years of successful operations in Colombia, solidifying its position as the largest US-based ultra-low-cost airline in the country. With over 500 monthly flights, Spirit has expanded its presence in Colombia and established itself as a favorite choice for travelers.

Since its launch in 2008, Spirit Airlines has steadily increased its offerings in Colombia. Initially serving Bogotá and Cartagena, the airline has expanded its routes to include the cities of Armenia, Barranquilla, Cali, Medellín, and Bucaramanga. This strategic expansion has played a significant role in Spirit’s success in Colombia.

“Our passengers in Colombia have wholeheartedly embraced our low fares and high-value model for the past 15 years. Their continued support has allowed us to expand our services to seven Colombian cities, providing even more travel options for our customers,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines.

Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, Spirit Airlines has scheduled a total of 505 flights to Colombia this August from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. The airline’s proximity to Colombia has been advantageous in establishing its strong presence in the country.

In a recent development, Spirit Airlines has added a new flight from Fort Lauderdale International Airport to José María Cordova International Airport in Rionegro, Medellín. This new route expansion demonstrates Spirit’s commitment to connecting Colombian travelers to more destinations.

Celebrities, dignitaries, and industry leaders will gather to celebrate Spirit Airlines’ 15th anniversary in Colombia. The event will highlight the airline’s achievements and contributions to the Colombian aviation industry. Spirit Airlines remains committed to providing affordable travel options and excellent service to its passengers in Colombia.