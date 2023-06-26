Spoilers ahead of 2023 MWC Shanghai: Talk about the future of 5G and start a new journey for the 5G industry|Shanghai|mwc|5G_Sina Technology_Sina.com

The Shanghai Mobile World Congress (“MWC Shanghai”) will be grandly opened on June 28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

With the theme of “Tomorrow’s Technology – It’s Coming”, this conference will showcase the latest progress and innovations in 5G, 6G, intelligent IoT technology and other fields, and discuss how mobile communication technology can shape the communication industry and create a brighter future.

As Asia’s leading next-generation technology event, MWC Shanghai has attracted 300 exhibitors from global operators, equipment suppliers, terminal manufacturers, technology providers, content providers, etc., and each pavilion will run through the theme of MWC’s “time waits” , and focus on how to release tomorrow’s technology and create a bright future.

This time, during the three-day exhibition period, several keynote speeches and theme forums will be held, focusing on three major themes: 5G revolution, discussing 5G spectrum, commercial realization and 6G progress; digital everything, including smart cities, Digital Nation and Technology for Good; and Beyond Reality+, in-depth exploration of metaverse, the future of social and gaming, and next-generation artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge fields.

5G new scene opens a new chapter

This year coincides with the 10th anniversary of MWC Shanghai. In the past ten years, China‘s mobile communication industry has flourished, especially the commercial use of 5G has outpaced China‘s “acceleration”.

In just four years, the deployment of 5G base stations in China has exceeded 2.7 million, and the world‘s largest 5G network has been built; the number of 5G users in my country has also increased by more than 600 million, and the scale of 5G users is also at the leading level in the world; 5G applications have been integrated into 97 national economies There are 60 of the major categories, and the number of application cases exceeds 50,000.

In addition, according to the calculations of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, in 2022, my country’s 5G will directly drive the total economic output of 1.45 trillion yuan, indirectly drive the total output of about 3.49 trillion yuan, and indirectly drive the economic added value of about 1.27 trillion yuan. huge economic value.

With the advancement of large-scale 5G network construction, 5G network coverage is gradually improving, and a huge task in the second half is how to expand the demand and application of 5G.

However, it is undeniable that most of the current 5G applications are concentrated in the industrial field, and the application on the consumer side has not yet been fully reflected. The reason, Wu Hequan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes that it is still a problem of network capabilities and architecture.

“Taking consumer application scenarios as an example, VR/AR and Internet of Vehicles require high bandwidth and low latency, but the maturity and price of VR/AR products have not yet met expectations, and the reliability and policies and regulations of Internet of Vehicles have limited market launch. In addition At present, in supporting VR/AR and Internet of Vehicles services, 5G capabilities are not excessive, but still insufficient.”

In Wu Hequan’s view, 5G-A can improve the poor experience in the 5G commercial process, open up a larger consumer application space, and better adapt to the needs of the industrial Internet. As 5G enters the 5GA cycle, the potential of 5G in the consumer field should be fully tapped, and opportunities for breakthroughs should be sought for problems found in commercial use.

As an in-depth communication platform for the industry, the upcoming “5G Development and Innovation Forum” at MWC Shanghai has attracted much attention. The forum will not only sort out the achievements of China‘s 5G development, but also interpret the industrial trend of integrated applications, and promote the exploration of application innovation and new industries. , The accelerated maturity of the new ecology.

In addition, this year’s “5G IN Innovation Zone” will bring products and solutions such as chips, artificial intelligence, next-generation networks, and 5G industry applications, so that the audience can learn about the latest innovation directions in the 5G field in one stop.

Talking about the new future of digital and intelligent integration development

With the continuous breakthrough and wide application of new digital technologies such as 5G and AI, the ICT industry is evolving from a vertical industry to a platform industry for the whole society, enabling the digital and intelligent transformation of all walks of life and becoming a key force to promote economic development . According to estimates by the World Economic Forum, more than 60% of the world‘s GDP in 2022 will depend on digital technology. Digital transformation has become a powerful engine of economic growth.

This year’s MWC Shanghai will also focus on the theme of “Digital Everything”, gather together the construction and development of smart cities and digital countries, promote the effective integration of 5G and Internet of Things, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital twins, robots and other technologies and products, and give birth to new products from consumers. More new opportunities for development applied to many industry scenarios.

As an important driving force for a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, Metaverse can drive trillion-level software industry clusters and digital economy innovation and development, which has become the consensus of industry participants. With the theme of “Beyond Reality +”, this year’s MWC Shanghai will deeply explore frontier fields such as metaverse, the future of social and gaming, and next-generation artificial intelligence. In addition, ordinary people also have the opportunity to have an intimate contact with the “Metaverse” at the exhibition site.

It is worth mentioning that while retaining the most popular pavilions of the previous MWC Shanghai, this year’s MWC Shanghai also opened a new pavilion in 2023. This area brings together China Mobile, China Telecom, ZTE, H3C and China Xinke and other companies. In addition, the Digital Shanghai exhibition area will also debut for the first time, showcasing the innovative achievements of Chinese industry and highlighting Shanghai’s international technology vision.

