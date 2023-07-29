Sport – Verstappen wins Formula 1 sprint race in Belgium

Max Verstappen / Red Bull (Archiv)dts

Spa (German news agency) – Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Formula 1 sprint race in Spa, Belgium. They were followed by Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) took fourth place. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Sergio Prez (Red Bull) had to abandon the race early. Due to heavy rainfall, the race organizers had postponed the start time several times and ordered rain tires to be used. However, many teams had switched to intermediates in the early rounds.

The race distance was shortened to eleven laps. Formula 1 according to a new format: Saturday is separated from the race weekend as an independent event, the sprint race no longer affects the main race.

