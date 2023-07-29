Home » Sport – Verstappen wins Formula 1 sprint race in Belgium
Business

Sport – Verstappen wins Formula 1 sprint race in Belgium

by admin
Sport – Verstappen wins Formula 1 sprint race in Belgium

Max Verstappen / Red Bull (Archiv)dts

.

Spa (German news agency) – Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Formula 1 sprint race in Spa, Belgium. They were followed by Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) took fourth place. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Sergio Prez (Red Bull) had to abandon the race early. Due to heavy rainfall, the race organizers had postponed the start time several times and ordered rain tires to be used. However, many teams had switched to intermediates in the early rounds.

The race distance was shortened to eleven laps. Formula 1 according to a new format: Saturday is separated from the race weekend as an independent event, the sprint race no longer affects the main race.

HOME PAGE

See also  Lottomatica goes public and looks to new acquisitions

You may also like

States in the US with Strong Real Estate...

All the Solutions for Investing in ETFs

ECB Raises Interest Rates for Ninth Consecutive Time...

Dies of heatstroke, hospital without ice. MS5: “Collapsed...

The History of Tupperware: From Icon to Meme...

National Conference Promotes High-Quality Mature Honey Production in...

Jupiter AM: solid financial performance and growing AUM

Don’t be afraid of harsh announcements!

Meta Plans to Add ‘Retainer Hooks’ After Sharp...

Circular economy, padel tournament on rubber courts recycled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy