Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left

Sports credit, Beniamino Quintieri President

The Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, imposed on Giorgia Meloni the appointment as President of the Sports Credit Institute of the Calabrian teacher, Beniamino Quintieri, a “boyar” who has always been close to the center-left.

Professor’s last seat: SACE presidency. Who knows if Abodi told the Premier that the chosen one, a man of Andrea Romano, a former deputy of the Democratic Party and his colleague at the University of Tor Vergata, in 2013, he ran with Monti in the Chamber, in Calabria, but was trumped, like Carlone Calenda.

In the coming days, the new President and CEO of the investee company Sport e Salute will be designated, which has been split…

Abodi would like to do an encore, imposing on Giorgia Meloni the appointment of Giuseppe De Mita, a former manager of Lazio, a club for which the minister and the first wife of Fini (Daniela Di Sotto), Giorgia’s “political father”, support. Giuseppe is the son of a well-known politician from Campania… “of the right”: don Ciriaco… Or not?

