Home » Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left
Business

Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left

by admin
Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the Left

Sports credit, Beniamino Quintieri President

The Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, imposed on Giorgia Meloni the appointment as President of the Sports Credit Institute of the Calabrian teacher, Beniamino Quintieri, a “boyar” who has always been close to the center-left.

Professor’s last seat: SACE presidency. Who knows if Abodi told the Premier that the chosen one, a man of Andrea Romano, a former deputy of the Democratic Party and his colleague at the University of Tor Vergata, in 2013, he ran with Monti in the Chamber, in Calabria, but was trumped, like Carlone Calenda.

In the coming days, the new President and CEO of the investee company Sport e Salute will be designated, which has been split…

Abodi would like to do an encore, imposing on Giorgia Meloni the appointment of Giuseppe De Mita, a former manager of Lazio, a club for which the minister and the first wife of Fini (Daniela Di Sotto), Giorgia’s “political father”, support. Giuseppe is the son of a well-known politician from Campania… “of the right”: don Ciriaco… Or not?

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Kweichow Moutai is confident of future steady growth

You may also like

Ryanair buys Boeing for 40 billion

Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye

The most important thing I learned about the...

Passenger Federation: In April 2023, the new energy...

Infineon and Foxconn are collaborating on chips for...

Wall Street under pressure: Dow Jones down 0.2%

Private leasing under 200 euros: Five offers for...

It sold out! Gold jewelry is approaching 600...

BYD launches Yangwang, the Chinese premium sub-brand

More contribution for those with statutory health insurance?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy