Spot gold bulls encounter obstacles, yields hit a four-month high, FED needs to dispel doubts



On Thursday (March 2), the upward movement of spot gold was blocked, as the U.S. dollar index rose again, and the 10-year U.S. bond yield hit a new high in nearly four months to 4.048%. interest rates in response to concerns about high inflation.

At 20:21 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.07% to $1,835.10 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.22% to $1,841.3 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.33% to 104.736.

Data released on Wednesday (March 1) showed that although the ISM manufacturing PMI in the United States contracted for the fourth consecutive month in February, it has recovered from the previous low of more than 2.5 years, and there are signs that factory activity is starting to stabilize. While rising raw material prices force factories to raise prices, inflation is likely to remain high for some time.

The U.S. federal funds rate is currently in a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. Investors still mostly expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points at its next policy meeting later this month, but expectations for a 50 basis point hike have increased. The latter probability rose to 30.6 percent from 27 percent a week ago, according to the CME’s “FedWatch” tool.

FXStreet analyst Anil Panchal noted,Gold prices retreated from a one-week high, with rising U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar weighing on gold prices, although $1,827 an ounce now constitutes the first short-term support for gold prices.

If the U.S. February ISM services PMI to be released on Friday (March 3) once again confirms that rising wage costs are accelerating price pressures in the service industry, it may indicate that the U.S. non-agricultural employment report for February to be released next week will continue to be hot, Gold could fall further.

Fed officials divided

Fed officials are divided on whether high inflation and a persistently hot labor market require the Fed to raise interest rates more aggressively, or simply to patiently maintain the current pace of rate hikes for a longer period of time. The Fed will also give a new interest rate path and economic outlook forecast at its policy meeting later this month.

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari reiterated on Wednesday that inflation in the U.S. remains high and their job is to bring it down. “Wage growth is now too high to keep up with 2% inflation,” he added, noting that the Fed’s rate hikes so far have not brought down service sector inflation as a concern.

Kashkari has yet to make a final call on a new peak target for the federal funds rate, but he favors continuing to raise rates beyond the 5.4 percent level he previously thought would be enough to bring inflation down. Money markets expect the U.S. federal funds rate to peak in a range of 5.5% to 5.75% in September.

But Atlanta Fed President Bostic said in a note on Wednesday that he still believes policy rates need only rise (at the current pace) to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%, despite stubbornly high U.S. inflation data for January. And the January jobs report was surprisingly strong — the unemployment rate hit a record low of 3.4 percent since 1969.

But Bostic said the Fed would need to keep its policy rate in a range of 5.00% to 5.25% “until 2024” after it finishes raising rates. The Fed has pledged not to “change the direction of policy” until inflation has subsided significantly.

The goal, Bostic said, is to strike a “delicate balance” of raising the target federal funds rate to a level the economy can sustain that would slow demand and curb inflation over time without triggering a sharp downturn. “That would allow tighter policy to filter through the economy, ultimately bringing aggregate supply and aggregate demand into a better balance.”

Steven Oh, head of global credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments, said:“Economic data has been surprisingly good and is expected to prompt policymakers to become more aggressive and reset market expectations. The question now is, have we reset expectations sufficiently and where do we go from here?”

Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based trader GoldSilver Central, said:“Until we get more data, gold prices are likely to trade in a tight range … A lot of people (are) looking at what the Fed will do when it meets this month, and whether they will continue to raise rates and how much, that is the key question.”

growing doubts

The Fed has been slow to start its current rate hike cycle, and questions are growing about how long it will take the central bank to bring inflation back down to its 2 percent target. A Gallup poll in late 2022 showed that only 37% of the public had a favorable opinion of the Fed, even though not so long ago it was one of the most trusted public institutions.

Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said: “They still have a long way to go, and they took a long time to admit that inflation is more sticky than they initially assessed. This is not to criticize them, but to understand : They don’t know more about inflation than the average consumer, and that’s important.”

“They slowed (the pace of rate hikes) way too early and people are barely feeling the pain of it, which really shows that they’re falling behind,” said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard. How much distance has gone.” But Blitz said the best-case scenario is a mild recession.

Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst believes the Fed can keep its key inflation measure around 4% by the end of the year. That would be better than the latest core CPI annual rate of 5.6% and core PCE annual rate of 4.7%, but still far from the 2% target.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said:“The Fed will raise interest rates further, and precious metals such as gold still face short-term challenges. The focus of market participants remains on the US economic data and its impact on the Fed’s monetary policy.”

Spot gold short-term look at 1825 US dollars

On the daily chart, the price of gold may start an upward wave III from $1805. On the hourly chart, the price of gold started to adjust from $1,844, and the short-term support looks at $1,829 and $1,825, which are the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of the upward range of $1,805-$1,844, respectively.