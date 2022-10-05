Spot gold continues overnight rally?Fed officials’ speech pours cold water on bulls



On Tuesday (October 4), spot gold hit a new three-week high of $1710.56 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar index fell to a one-and-a-half-week low of 110.975. Weaker U.S. manufacturing activity dampened expectations for a continuation of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. economy has remained at full employment, so there is little room for more jobs to be created. But Fed official Williams reminded the market that the Fed’s interest rate hike is not complete.

At 19:19 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.20% to US$1702.96 per ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.58% to US$1711.8 per ounce; the US dollar index fell 0.35% to 111.246.

Some market participants are beginning to question the need for higher interest rates out of fears that the Fed’s actions will destabilize financial markets and tip the economy into recession; others believe that the economy has already experienced the worst of its inflation surge and that price pressures will subside on their own.

Manufacturing data reflects Fed rate hikes to dampen demand

The U.S. September ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index, released overnight, showed manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in 30 months and new orders even fell, suggesting a tightening of the Fed’s currency could have an impact on demand. Gold prices rose more than 2% overnight on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data that may have eased concerns about the path of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

MUFG analysts said in a note to clients,The dollar’s moves appeared to partly reflect market participants’ comfort that the Fed may be closer to the end of its rate-hike cycle. “Market expectations for the Fed’s interest rate next year have dropped to 4.39% from around 4.75% previously.”

According to the latest data from CME Group,Overnight COMEX gold futures open interest increased by nearly 6,000 lots; trading volume followed closely with an increase of about 42,200 lots, reversing two consecutive days of declines. Gold prices extended their rebound and returned above the $1,700 mark, due to rising open interest and trading volume, and opening the door for larger gains in the short-term, which could hit the September 12 high of $1,735.02 in the short-term.

Williams: Work not done yet

The Fed has sharply raised the range for the federal funds rate this year, from near zero in March to its current range of 3%-3.25%. Officials expect further rate hikes this year and next, according to forecasts released at the Fed’s policy meeting last month. At the Fed’s next meeting, the debate over how much to raise interest rates is fierce, with many speculating that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time.

New York Fed President Williams said on Monday (October 3) that although there are tentative signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures are still too high, which means the Fed must work hard to control inflation. “It is clear that inflation is too high and persistently high inflation undermines the full potential of our economy. Tighter monetary policy has started to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our work is not done.”

Williams declined to comment on the next steps for the Fed’s decision. But he said the Fed would continue to push ahead with actions aimed at cooling demand to help bring inflation down to its 2 percent target. Compared with the same period last year, U.S. inflation was 6.2% in August.

In his speech, Williams acknowledged that some categories of inflation, such as commodity prices, were already cooling. But that’s not enough, demand for goods remains high, and labor market and service demand continues to outstrip available supply, “leading to widespread inflation that remains high and will take longer to move lower. Inflation is likely to slow to 3 percent next year. , but I don’t think inflation will get closer to the 2% target in the next few years.”

It appears the Fed is more determined to keep raising rates until inflation looks better under control, whether economic activity slows or the labor market loses some momentum. This is a potential positive supporting the dollar.



U.S. job market continues to have little room for expansion

Preliminary estimates of U.S. nonfarm payrolls for September discounted market participants. As expected, the U.S. economy created 250,000 jobs in September, down from 315,000 in August. The U.S. economy has remained at full employment, so there is little room for more jobs to be created. In addition, the Fed’s continued interest rate hikes have also limited companies’ continued rapid hiring plans.

Lower economic growth and higher unemployment are likely side effects of the Fed’s anti-inflation mandate, Williams said. Economic activity is likely to be close to flat this year, with only modest growth next year, with unemployment currently at 3.7% and likely to rise to 4.5% by the end of 2023, he said.

Williams also added that the Fed will do everything it can to bring down inflation, “to help keep demand in line with supply — and thus lower inflation — monetary policy needs to work, and the FOMC is taking strong steps to that end. Powerful action.”

Strategists at TD Securities noted:“Although the recent drop in the U.S. dollar has provided respite, gold prices are still in a downtrend. Gold downside risks are still widespread going into October. Considering the continued inflationary pressure, the Fed will continue its aggressive interest rate hike policy, and the duration of restrictive conditions may persist. Longer than any period in history, the Fed is likely to keep interest rates high for a while, even as recession risks rise, suggesting prolonged weakness in precious metals.”

Spot gold at $1719

On the hourly chart, the price of gold has started an upward iii-wave trend from $1,641, with the upper resistance looking at the 138.2% target at $1,708 and the 161.8% target at $1,719. Wave iii is a sub-wave of the up (i) wave that started at $1615.