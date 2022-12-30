Spot gold has risen again, and may rise above the 2000 mark in the new year



On Thursday (December 29), spot gold rose again due to a weaker U.S. dollar index. Market participants expect the Fed to soften its hawkish stance further in the coming year, adding to the appeal of gold, a non-yielding asset. Institutions believe that the price of gold will rise above $2,000 in 2023.

At 19:20 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.10% to $1,805.96 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.17% to $1,812.7 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.22% to 104.289.

Investors will be watching U.S. initial jobless claims data due later for fresh insights into the labor market. According to the survey, economists expect the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits to reach 225,000 in the week ended December 24, an increase from the previous value.

After raising interest rates four times in a row by 75 basis points, the Fed cut the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said with certainty that rate hikes will continue as long as inflation remains well above pre-pandemic levels. But Powell also said that a soft landing — in which the Fed successfully fights inflation while avoiding a recession — is still possible.

Survival of the fittest in 2023

Rate hikes typically take 12 months or more to have a significant impact on the economy. That means the new year could spell more pain for homebuyers, workers and business owners as borrowing becomes more expensive, layoffs accelerate and consumer spending slows. To be sure, uncertainty makes it hard to predict how such a policy lag might feel.

Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto, a small business pay and benefits platform, said there are a lot of “grey areas” in terms of what the Fed will do next. “How much should they raise rates? Given the lag in monetary policy, should they pause for a moment to assess the full impact? I think going into 2023 there will be a lot of question marks.”

Tyler Wallace, owner of Florida-based Paws ‘n’ Rec, said the Fed’s rate hikes have impacted his business expansion plans. “With interest rates up nearly 3 percent since June, capital has generally become more expensive for small businesses.” With nearly half of Americans employed by small businesses, financial difficulties could have a big impact on the overall workforce.

Kevin Michael Gray, founder of Arizona-based businesses SignerX.com and WPEsignature.com, said he noticed a roughly 20% to 30% drop in new revenue after the Fed raised interest rates. He believes that the new year will bring a different set of challenges for small businesses, “The pandemic has caused competition among entrepreneurs to gradually weaken, and inflation is the silent killer of small businesses.”

As Americans may begin to rein in their spending, businesses will see less revenue — and as a result, they may have to lay off workers, raise prices on goods, or possibly shut down entirely to stay afloat if they don’t make enough money, Gray said. “More succinctly, 2023 will be survival of the fittest.”

Motial Oswal, India’s financial services body, said in a report:“In addition to geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns, market participants will be carrying the burden of slowing global growth into 2023. Looking ahead, market participants will be closely watching the monetary policy stance of major central bankers. The dollar index and earnings The trend of the rate will also be watched by the market.”

Ajay Kedia, Director of Kedia Commodities Mumbai said:“Gold has already priced in global rate hikes in 2022. Going into 2023, gold will be well supported by geopolitical tensions, recessionary woes and central bank demand. Gold ETFs (exchange-traded funds) are also starting to rise.”

Gold breaks through $2,000?

The Federal Reserve expects inflation to remain above pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023, and Chairman Powell has emphasized the need to keep interest rates high for longer to combat inflation, but as uncertainty about the economic and inflation outlook continues to spread, many investment Investors hope that the Fed will further slow down or even pause interest rate hikes in the new year.

Gold has rallied nearly $200 from a more than two-year low hit in September on hopes that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of rate hikes. Market analysts expect gold to breach the $2,000 mark in 2023 as the precious metal begins to show early signs of strength. The Federal Reserve may further reduce its hawkish stance, and a potential recession will prompt people to buy gold.

According to Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad,As the market wraps up a very volatile year, this may be your best chance to take advantage of an aggressive Fed rate hike and buy gold at such low prices.

Avi Gilburt, founder of ElliottWaveTrader.net recently stated:“After a two-year period of consolidation, precious metals are preparing to rise.” He predicts that gold prices will steadily break through $2,000. “I’ve been told that if you don’t have anything good to say, say nothing, and that’s what happens with gold. I’ve been biding my time, waiting for the next rally to $2,100.”

Spot gold short-term look at 1827 US dollars

On the daily chart, the price of gold started an upward ((3)) wave trend from $1796, and the upper resistance looked at the 38.2% target of $1815 and the 61.8% target of $1827. The ((3)) wave is the sub-wave of the upward wave III that started from $1773, and the wave III is the sub-wave of the upward wave (III) that started from $1725.

Gilburt of ElliottWaveTrader.net noted that given gold’s recent historical price action, the long-term outlook for gold via the Elliott Wave principle looks positive. “Back in August 2020, gold prices reached the peak of the third wave. From then until the lows we hit in early November this year, we basically had a two-year consolidation in the fourth wave. We are now gearing up for a fifth wave of upside.”