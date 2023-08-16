Spot Gold Hovers around $1900 Mark as Market Awaits Fed Meeting Minutes

Gold Price Hovers Around $1900 Mark, Investors Await Fed Meeting Minutes

During the Asian trading session on Wednesday, spot gold remained range-bound and is currently trading around $1,904.84 per ounce. The recent strong U.S. retail sales data has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may not be done with its interest rate hike cycle, thereby putting pressure on gold prices. However, the precious metal continues to find support at the $1900 mark, giving some hope to the bulls.

Traders are now turning their attention to the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, which are scheduled to be released at 2:00 am Beijing time on Thursday. The expectation is that the minutes may reveal a dovish tone, potentially presenting opportunities for gold prices to rebound. Additionally, investors should also pay close attention to the upcoming data on the U.S. housing market, including the annualized total number of new housing starts and building permits for July.

It is worth noting that the U.S. dollar index is currently being suppressed by the 200-day moving average and has faced resistance on multiple occasions. Similarly, the 10-year U.S. bond yield is being held back by resistance levels not seen since October 2022. Should the U.S. dollar and bond yields decline, it could create an opening for gold prices to resume their upward trajectory.

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart shows a pattern of shocks and declines, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicating a bearish crossover. Short-term moving averages are positioned bearishly, while the Bollinger Bands are slightly open. Traders should monitor support levels near the June 29 low of $1892.85, as a breach of this level could accelerate the decline towards the March 6 high of $1858.13. However, there are still some support levels to watch, including the March 15 low of $1885.66, the $1880 mark, and the March 10 high around the $1870 mark.

Given that the KDJ indicator recently formed a golden cross after sending an overbought signal, and gold prices have held support around $1892.85 and risen above $1900, investors should be aware of the potential for a rebound towards the Bollinger Band. The initial resistance lies around the 5-day moving average at $1907.93, followed by the 10-day moving average resistance at $1919.22. A breakthrough at these levels would weaken the bearish signal. Further resistance can be seen at the $1930 mark, with the high point on August 10 also near this level. The double resistance of the moving averages is located around the $1940 mark, and a successful break above this level would increase the bullish sentiment.

Key resistance levels include $1907.93, $1919.22, $1930.00, and $1940.00. On the other hand, support levels can be found at $1900.00, $1892.85, $1885.66, and $1880.00.

For short-term traders, a conservative approach is advisable, while more aggressive investors should exercise caution during dips in the market.

Overall, the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting and the upcoming U.S. housing market data will be critical in determining the next direction for gold prices.

