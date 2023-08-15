Spot Gold Stumbles Towards $1900 as Market Focus Turns to Fed Hawks

Spot gold prices fell close to the $1900 mark on Tuesday, reaching a new low of $1,901.88 an ounce since June 30. This drop in prices came as the market anticipated that U.S. interest rates may remain higher for a longer period of time, and 10-year U.S. bond yields rose to a new high of 4.242% since early November last year.

At 20:05 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.19% to $1,903.73 an ounce, while the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.46% to $1,935.0 an ounce. The U.S. dollar index also dropped 0.09% to 103.069.

The rise in the 10-year U.S. bond yield suggests that the market is increasingly expecting the Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates for a longer period of time. Investors are confident that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance and have not ruled out the possibility of a 25 basis points rate hike before the end of the year.

Last week, the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) rose slightly more than expected in July, further supporting the prospect of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Market focus has now turned to the upcoming U.S. retail sales data for July, as it will shed light on the performance of consumer spending amid rising interest rates.

Recent economic data has surpassed economists’ forecasts, with the unemployment rate at 3.5%, the lowest in decades. While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) weakened slightly in July, there is still a possibility that inflation could rise again. The resilience of the U.S. economy and data suggesting an overheated inflationary environment have contributed to the downward pressure on gold prices.

Analysts are predicting that if U.S. economic data continues to prove resilient, the Fed will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. This expectation could further push gold prices down and potentially hit the June lows around $1,895 to $1,890.

Fed economist Jan Hatzius released a report on Sunday, stating that the first interest rate cut by the Fed may start in May 2024, possibly at a 25 basis points rate cut. However, the pace of rate cuts after that remains uncertain. The report highlights the Fed’s cautious approach, emphasizing the need to ensure that inflation has subsided before implementing further rate cuts.

The survey by the New York Fed revealed that Americans are optimistic about the outlook for inflation, with expectations for inflation weakening in the coming years. The survey showed that respondents expect inflation to hit 3.5% a year from now, compared to a previous expectation of 3.8% in June. The survey also found positive expectations about personal finances and the job market.

On the technical side, the price of gold is currently in a downward C-wave, with the lower support targeting the 61.8% level at $1871. Analysts do not expect more selling pressure until the price falls below $1,900.

In conclusion, spot gold fell close to the 1900 mark due to expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and rising bond yields. The market is focused on upcoming economic data releases and the Fed’s stance on interest rates. Analysts predict further downward pressure on gold prices if U.S. economic data continues to be strong.