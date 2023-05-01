Spot gold trading reminder: Fed rate hike expectations suppress gold prices, but concerns about turmoil in the banking industry still exist, and retail investors are still bullish on the market outlook



During the Asian session on Monday (May 1), spot gold fluctuated slightly and is currently trading around $1,982.46 per ounce. Last Friday’s data showed that U.S. inflation remained high. The market generally expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week. The index rebounded slightly, weighing on gold prices. However, lingering concerns about the turmoil in the banking industry, the First Republic Bank of the United States is expected to continue to plummet, still providing safe-haven support for gold prices.

According to the survey, analysts have different views on the gold market outlook. Nearly 50% of analysts believe that the gold market outlook is volatile, but most retail investors still tend to be bullish on the gold market outlook.

This trading day will release the U.S. April ISM manufacturing PMI datathe market is expected to be better than the previous value, but it is still far below the line of prosperity and decline below 50, and investors need to focus on it.

This trading day coincides with the “May 1st” International Labor Day, and most financial markets around the world are closed. In addition, this week will usher in the Federal Reserve interest rate resolution, the European Central Bank interest rate resolution, the Bank of England interest rate resolution and the US non-farm payroll report. The overall trading may be subject to some restrictions due to the wait-and-see mood.

U.S. consumer spending flat in March, core inflation stubbornly high

U.S. consumer spending was flat in March as a rise in spending on services was offset by a drop in spending on goods, but core inflationary pressures remained strong and the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this week.

The persistence of high inflation was underscored by other data on Friday that showed labor costs rose steadily in the first quarter as a tight labor market continued to drive private-sector wage growth. However, with the pace of economic growth slowing, Wednesday’s rate hike is expected to be the last of this cycle, the fastest tightening cycle since the 1980s.

Credit conditions have tightened following recent turmoil in financial markets, raising the risk of a recession this year. The fight to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit also poses a threat to the economy.

“The Fed is in a tough spot,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. “The economy is cooling, but inflation is still too high. The component of inflation that the Fed fears will be the most persistent, labor-intensive services, is particularly sticky.” .”

The reading for consumer spending reported by the Commerce Department was unchanged last month after a downwardly revised 0.1% increase in February. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, had previously been reported to have risen 0.2 percent in February.

Services spending rose 0.4%, driven by housing and utilities and health care. Spending on goods fell 0.6% as purchases of motor vehicles, mainly new light trucks, fell. Lower gasoline prices also contributed to the decline in spending on goods. Economists had forecast consumer spending would fall 0.1%.

The data was included in the preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) report released on Thursday, which showed consumer spending rose at a 3.7% pace in the first quarter after rising at a 1.0% pace in the fourth quarter. year-on-year increase.

Consumer spending was flat last month, putting consumption and the broader economy on a lower growth path in the second quarter.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 475 basis points since last March, from near zero to the current range of 4.75%-5.00%.

While inflation is gradually slowing, it remains high. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in March, the smallest gain since last July, after rising 0.3 percent in February. The PCE price index rose 4.2 percent in the 12 months through March. It was the smallest increase since May 2021, after rising 5.1% in February.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index rose 0.3%, matching February’s gain. The core PCE price index rose 4.6% in March from a year earlier, after rising 4.7% in February. The Fed tracks the PCE price index to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Economists estimated that core services, which are closely watched by policymakers, excluding housing, rose 0.2%. It was the smallest increase since July last year, following a 0.3% gain in February, reflecting lower portfolio management fees.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed the employment cost index (ECI), the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% in the first quarter after increasing 1.1% in the October-December period.

Labor costs rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier after rising 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter, still above the 3.5 percent that Fed officials say is consistent with their 2 percent inflation target.

Policymakers and economists generally agree that the ECI is one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation, which adjusts for changes in composition and employment quality. In February, there were 1.7 job vacancies for every unemployed person.

Private-sector wages rose 1.2%, matching the increase in the fourth quarter. The commodity-producing industry is the main driver of growth. Private sector wages rose 5.1% year over year.

That was at odds with a slowdown in average hourly earnings growth in the Labor Department’s monthly employment report.

Some economists believe that the stickiness of wages suggests that the Fed may continue to tighten policy beyond this week.

“The lack of progress on the wage slowdown heightens the risk that the Fed will be forced to tighten further after the upcoming May rate hike and puts the spotlight on the labor market,” said Jonathan Millar, senior economist at Barclays in New York. develop.”

Solid wage growth is helping to support personal incomes, offsetting a drag from declining government benefits such as food stamps. Personal income rose 0.3%, matching February’s gain.

The savings rate jumped to 5.1%, the highest since December 2021, from 4.8% in February, driven by a plunge in January tax payments and recession fears.

Federal Reserve and FDIC pledge to strengthen bank supervision, two big bank failures make up for it

U.S. regulators warned big banks on Friday after the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) released detailed reports of what went wrong and where their regulators were falling short ahead of the failures of the two largest lenders since 2019. Regulators will take tougher regulatory measures.

The Fed released a detailed and scathing review on Friday, criticizing it for failing to identify problems and push for a fix before the Silicon Valley bank collapsed, and pledging stronger oversight and stricter rules for banks.

“Our first area of ​​focus will be increasing the speed, strength and flexibility of regulation,” Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chairman for financial supervision, said in a letter accompanying a 114-page report, adding The release of confidential material that is not normally made public shows flaws in the management of the bank’s key risks. “Our experience following the failure of a Silicon Valley bank suggests that applying stricter standards to a wider range of companies is appropriate.”

Shortly after the Fed report was released, the FDIC filed a 63-page report laying out its mistakes in Signature Bank’s collapse and failures by the New York-based company’s management to address liquidity. persistent weaknesses in risk management and an overreliance on uninsured deposits.

“In retrospect, the FDIC could have earlier and more forcefully prompted the bank’s management and board of directors to address these deficiencies more quickly and thoroughly,” the report said.

Both reports say bank management is largely to blame for prioritizing growth over fundamental risks that set the stage for failure.

While the reports all point to regulatory lapses, neither blames any particular senior leader in their supervisory hierarchy for the lapses.

While mismanagement of fundamental risks by the region’s banks themselves was at the root of the Silicon Valley bank’s failure, regulators did not fully recognize the problems and even delayed their response to gather more information as the problems mounted, the Fed said. too much evidence, and did not properly enforce controls when certain deficiencies were discovered.

At the time of its collapse, Silicon Valley Bank had 31 unresolved concerns about its safety and soundness, three times as many as other banks, the report said.

One particularly effective regulatory change the central bank can make is to quickly put mitigations in place in response to serious capital, liquidity or management problems, a senior Fed official said.

The Fed added that raising capital and liquidity requirements would also strengthen Silicon Valley Bank’s resilience. Barr said the SVB collapse prompted the Fed to review how it oversees and manages liquidity risk, starting with the risk of uninsured deposits.

It also said it would consider tying executive pay to management’s efforts to address regulatory weaknesses.

Before the collapse of the two lenders in March, banking regulators focused most of their regulatory firepower on the largest U.S. lender deemed critical to financial stability.

The Fed report suggested it would consider tougher rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets.

Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, and customers withdrew $42 billion the previous day and queued up to withdraw another $100 billion the next morning.

The historic run sparked massive deposit outflows from other regional banks that were seen to have similar weaknesses, including a large percentage of uninsured deposits and large holdings of long-term securities that were raised after the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates. Market value falls.

In its report, the FDIC said Signature Bank’s collapse was the result of “mismanagement” and the pursuit of “rapid, uncontrolled growth” with disregard for risk management.

Just as important, the FDIC says it doesn’t have enough staff to do its job of regulating banks.

Since 2020, an average of 40% of the FDIC’s supervisory staff of large banks in the New York area have been vacant or filled with temporary hires, the report said.

“The contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank threatens the broader bank’s ability to provide financial services and credit to individuals, households and businesses,” Barr said. “Supervisory and regulatory weaknesses must be addressed.”

In the report, the Fed said its surveillance practices changed from 2018 to 2021, with growing expectations for regulators to collect more evidence before considering action. Staff interviewed as part of the Fed’s review reported that they faced pressure to ease the burden on businesses and demonstrate due process during this period, the report said.

Barr hinted in Friday’s letter that that was about to change. “We need to develop a culture where regulators can act in the face of uncertainty,” he said.

As banking assets grew 37 percent between 2016 and 2022, the number of Fed supervisors fell 3 percent, the report said.

Dollar strengthens as inflation data backs Fed rate hike

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.09% last Friday. The Asian market continued its gains on Monday. It is currently up about 0.2%, trading around 101.79. However, this still keeps the Fed firmly on the path of raising interest rates next week.

Joseph Lavorgna, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said: “You may need a bigger slowdown to reassure the Fed that it has successfully completed its task; week’s) prospects.”

After the inflation data, the interest rate futures market had priced in a 90% chance of a 25 basis point hike this week.

The dollar extended gains after another report on Friday showed that the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index came in at 63.5 in April, up from a three-month low of 62 in March. U.S. consumers’ one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.6 percent this month from 3.6 percent in March, further supporting rate hike expectations and also boosting the dollar.

“We think the balance of odds is gradually shifting in favor of the dollar, the ‘Goldilocks’ of stronger activity data outside the U.S.,” Jonathan Petersen, senior market economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. The mechanism appears to be fading, and we expect the dollar to benefit from safe-haven demand once the global growth picture begins to deteriorate more sharply in the coming months.”

FDIC prepares to take over First Republic Bank

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is close to preparing to take over First Republic, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. The bank’s stock price fell by more than 40% at the close of trading on Friday, and then plummeted by nearly 50% after hours.

U.S. banking regulators have decided that the troubled regional lender’s condition has deteriorated and there is no time to seek a private-sector rescue, the source said.

If First Republic were to go into receivership, it would be the third U.S. bank to fail since March. First Republic Bank said earlier this week that deposits plummeted by more than $100 billion in the first quarter.

First Republic closed down 43% on Friday, adding to the misery that has wiped 75% of its market value this week. Shares hit a record low of $2.99 ​​on Friday, wiping out more than half of their market value.

The market value of the First Republic Bank fell to a minimum of nearly 557 million U.S. dollars, which is very different from the highest market value of more than 40 billion U.S. dollars in November 2021.

Shares in some other regional banks also fell, with PacWest Bancorp down 2 percent after hours and Western Alliance down 0.7 percent.

Reports say a government-brokered rescue deal for First Republic Bank is in the works. It’s unclear why that part of the effort failed.

According to the report, government agencies including the FDIC, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve planned meetings with financial firms aimed at rescuing First Republic’s lifeline.

John Guarnera, senior corporate analyst at RBC Bluebay Asset Management, said the First Republic case “is an evolving case. The rest of the regional banking system, it doesn’t feel the same way as First Republic.”

U.S. Treasury yields slip on signs of slowing inflation, one-month yields still higher on debt ceiling worries

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after data showed that the pace of inflation is slowing and consumer spending held steady.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically tracks interest rate expectations, fell 3.1 basis points to 4.066% on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 7.8 basis points to 3.450% on Friday; the yield on the 30-year Treasury note fell 7.8 basis points to 3.678% on Friday.

“The data shows the trend that has been going on, which is that inflation is coming down, it’s still high, but that’s something for the Fed to think about,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Still, bond markets appear concerned about a possible showdown over the U.S. debt ceiling. Yields on one-month T-bills rose 2 basis points to 4.25% on Friday, having surged on Thursday on fears of a showdown over the U.S. debt ceiling.

“You’re going to see a lot of weird stuff happening as people are adjusting their portfolios to be ready when the debt ceiling looms,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. signs, so we don’t see yields going up much from here.”

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at the end of its policy meeting this week. The market is pricing in a 26% chance of another 25 basis point increase in June, a level that was unchanged after Friday’s inflation data.

Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said: “While the Fed may have a case for further rate hikes, the credit crunch triggered by regional banking turmoil has created enough uncertainty to prevent the Fed from raising rates above 5.25%. .”

Germany escaped recession, but only temporarily

Data on Friday showed Germany’s economy stalled in the first quarter, with declines in government and household consumption more than offset by gains in exports and capital investment.

Adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 0.2 percent.

The Statistics Office will release detailed results for the first quarter on May 25.

“The German economy remains mired in early 2023, only narrowly avoiding recession,” said Claus Vistesen, chief euro zone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Revised data showed Germany’s economy shrank 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, reigniting fears it could slip into a technical recession. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

“With fourth-quarter results also downgraded, this leaves the economy broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels, while Italy and France’s GDP is significantly higher than pre-pandemic,” said senior European economist at Capital Economics. Scientist Franziska Palmas said.

The German government has raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 0.4 percent from a previous forecast of 0.2 percent, according to its spring economic forecast published last Wednesday.

“Although the environment remains difficult, it is gradually recovering,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said when presenting his forecast, expecting growth to pick up after the first quarter.

butEconomists warn that the German economy is not yet out of recession.

Carsten Brzeski, head of global macroeconomics at ING, said: “The recent recovery in industrial production is likely to support the economy through the second quarter. However, we are concerned that the German economy will continue to teeter on the brink of recession looking into the second half of the year.”

In the second half of the year, absent strong new demand, industrial backlogs will shrink, the effects of the most aggressive monetary tightening in decades will be fully felt and a slowing U.S. economy will hit German exports, Brzeski said.

Joerg Kraemer, senior economist at Commerzbank, said, “A technical recession in the second half of the winter is not yet possible. However, we recommend a cautious approach to the second half of the year.”

Kraemer expressed concern about the ECB’s aggressive rate hikes. “In the past, such rate hikes have always been accompanied by a recession in Germany,” Kraemer said.

Outlook

Last week, 18 Wall Street analysts participated in the Kitco News Gold Survey. Among the respondents, 3 analysts (accounting for 17%) are optimistic about the recent trend of gold. Meanwhile, six (33%) analysts are bearish on gold’s future prospects,Nine (50%) analysts see gold trading sideways.

In a poll on Twitter, 160 people voted.Among them, 80 people (50%) expect the price of gold to rise in the future. Meanwhile, the bearish and neutral positions each received 40 votes, 25% each.

“The Fed meeting will be a key determinant of gold’s near-term direction, but downside risks remain,” said Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management in New York. “Gold could continue to retreat from early April highs of $2,040 on concerns of monetary policy tightening; prior to that, March was overly optimistic about the Fed’s policy shift.”

Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line futures, said that recent gold price movements show that gold investors are very comfortable with the $2,000 level, which means that any sharp decline in gold prices may be seen as a buying opportunity.

Compared with the risk of a sell-off triggered by a hawkish stance, if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell takes a dovish stance on Fed statements and comments, gold prices have more upside, Streible said. “I think gold will be bought if it goes down to $1,950. It’s a buying opportunity.”

Richard Baker, founder of Eureka Gold Miner’s Report, said the ongoing debt ceiling debate poses a significant economic risk that could support gold prices.

“History may not repeat itself, but in the next few months, it seems that history will rhyme. The debt ceiling debate will push gold prices to $2,450 or higher,” he said. It’s important to remember that it was a downgrade of U.S. debt rather than a default that drove gold to new highs in 2011. People’s perception that they can’t govern is the catalyst.

On the whole, the Fed and the European Central Bank will likely raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week, and the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week, which will increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, and short-term gold prices may be slightly under pressure. Pay attention to the regional support in 1960-1970, but the market is still worried about the turmoil crisis in the banking industry in Europe and the United States. The United States is still facing the debt ceiling crisis. long.

At 09:56 Beijing time, spot gold was quoted at US$1982.56 per barrel.