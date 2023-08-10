Spot Gold Trading Strategy: Battling Against US CPI Data and Low Bullish Morale

Spot gold is facing a decisive battle as investors eagerly await the release of the U.S. July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The morale of the bulls is low as there is growing anticipation that the CPI data will show an increase from June, putting pressure on gold prices.

Currently trading around $1,918.21 per ounce, spot gold has been fluctuating within a narrow range during the Asian session on Thursday (August 10). The market expects the year-on-year growth rate to rise from 3% in June to 3.3%, mainly due to the recent continuous rise in oil prices. Furthermore, the core CPI growth rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.8%. These projections suggest that the Federal Reserve may maintain a higher interest rate level for the foreseeable future, which will negatively impact gold prices.

From a technical standpoint, there are indications of further downside risk in the short-term gold price. Traders should focus on the support level near the 1900 mark. Additionally, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States is also a point of concern. Although there are signs that labor market tensions may be easing, this expectation provides slight support for gold prices, and traders should be cautious of a potential rebound.

Despite these short-term challenges, the market is still optimistic about the medium to long-term outlook for gold prices. The common belief is that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle, which is expected to support gold prices in the future.

In addition to the CPI data, traders should also pay attention to the speeches of Philadelphia Fed President Harker and Atlanta Fed President Bostic, which could potentially provide further insights into the future direction of interest rates and impact gold prices.

On a daily level, there is currently a downward trend and several technical indicators, such as the MACD dead cross and KDJ dead cross, suggest further downside risks for short-term gold prices. The initial support level lies around 1907.08 under the Bollinger Band, followed by the 1900 integer mark. The 200-day moving average also offers support in this range. If gold prices break below the June 29 low of 1892.85, it would indicate a more bearish mid-term outlook.

Since late May, gold prices have been trading within the range of 1892-1987. Presently, the KDJ indicator has issued a short-term oversold signal. Therefore, it is anticipated that the short-term gold price may fall below the support level near the 200-day moving average of 1897.18. However, traders should be cautious of a potential rebound in the market outlook. The initial resistance level lies around the low point of 1925.43 on August 4th, followed by the resistance of the 5-day moving average at 1930.52 and the 55-day moving average at 1943.87. Reclaiming the resistance level near the low point of July 27 would weaken the bearish signal in the market outlook.

The suggested short-term trading strategy is for conservative investors to adopt a wait-and-see approach. For more aggressive traders, caution should be exercised when shorting rallies and selectively engaging in shorting bargains.

