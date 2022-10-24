Spot gold trading strategy: bulls counterattack, still restrained by the dollar



During the Asia-Europe session on Monday (October 24), spot gold rose and fell. At the beginning of the session, because the US dollar fell to a nearly two-week low, the gold price once soared to the vicinity of the 1670 mark, but as the dollar turned and rose slightly, the gold price retreated The gains are currently trading around $1,655. Last Friday, The Wall Street Journal conveyed to the market that Fed officials began to hint that they hope to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, which initiated a rebound in gold. The technical side shows that the price of gold has initially bottomed out, and there is a chance for a further rebound in the short-term gold price, but whether it can continue to rebound , also need to pay attention to the trend of the dollar.

There are many economic data this week, especially the market’s expected changes in the US GDP in the third quarter and the US PCE data in September. In addition, pay attention to the news related to Japan’s intervention in the foreign exchange market and the British political situation, and pay attention to the news related to the geopolitical situation. This trading day focuses on the performance of the PMI data of European and American countries in October. At present, the market expectations are relatively pessimistic, and it is expected to provide hedging support for the gold price, but it is necessary to pay attention to the safe-haven buying of the US dollar in the market.

Day level:Shock; KDJ Jincha, the gold price recorded a “engulfing” bullish bottom signal near the strong support level of the 1620 mark last week, the possibility of the gold price forming a “W” bottom at the midline has increased, and the short-term gold price also has further rebound opportunities. The resistance is near the 21-day moving average at 1665.23, the intraday high resistance is near the 1670 mark, and the 61.8% retracement resistance of the 1629-1617 decline is near 1686.45. If it can break through this resistance, it will increase the midline bullish signal.

If the price of gold cannot break through the resistance near 1686.45, it is still necessary to beware of the possibility of the price of gold returning to the downward trend; the initial support below is near the 1650 mark, the 5-day moving average is supported near 1643.91, and the 23.6% retracement level is also near this position. A fall back below this level would weaken the short-term bullish signal.

resistance:1665.23；1670.68；1680.00；1686.45；

support:1650.00；1643.91；1634.30；1627.95；

Short-term operation suggestions:Conservatives wait and see; radicals are cautious to go long on dips; short-term rallies are cautious.