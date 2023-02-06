Spot gold trading strategy: The price of gold is close to the 1860 mark, and the short-term rebound may be unsustainable



On Monday (February 6) during the Asian session, spot gold bounced back with a shock and is currently trading around $1,877 per ounce. Last Friday, the U.S. non-agricultural data showed strong performance, and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI was also very beautiful. The U.S. dollar index rose sharply, and the price of gold The price of gold weakened sharply. On Monday, the price of gold once fell to around the 1860 mark. However, due to the large short-term decline, the price of gold fell by nearly US$100 in just two trading days. After holding the 1860 mark, some short positions took profits; Tensions and “discord” in the situation of major countries also appeared, and some bargain hunters re-entered the market, providing momentum for gold prices to rebound.

However, the current market expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates within the year have significantly cooled, and the gold price initially reached its peak last week. If the gold price cannot recover the 1900 mark quickly, there is still a further downside risk for the gold price in the future.

There are few U.S. economic data on this trading day, and it is necessary to focus on the market’s further interpretation of non-agricultural data and changes in the market’s expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy. This week, focus on the speeches of several Fed officials, including Fed Chairman Powell.

Daily level:After a unilateral rise, it turned down; the MACD dead cross signal continued, and the gold price turned down after the top divergence signal was issued before, and the K line recorded a “swallowing” bearish top signal, followed by the big Yin line, and fell below the 1900 mark and the Bollinger line There are multiple key supports such as the middle rail (currently at 1898.90), and the short-term gold price is preliminarily determined to peak and turn down. If it cannot quickly rise above the 1900 mark, the gold price in the future market will tend to fall further to the Bollinger Band at around 1825.34, and the 1615-1960 rally The 38.2% retracement support of the gold price is also near this position. If it breaks further, it will increase the mid-line bearish signal, otherwise, the gold price still has a chance to fluctuate higher in the mid-line.

If the gold price rebounds unexpectedly and quickly above the 1900 mark, it implies that the sharp drop in the past two trading days may only be a deep correction in the mid-to-long-term rise of gold prices. Further resistance is around the 21-day moving average of 1912.17 and the 10-day moving average resistance Currently around 1919.56, if this position is further recovered, it will add a bullish signal for the market outlook.

In the short term, there will also be some resistance in the gold price around the 1880 mark, the January 11 high of 1886.50, and the 1890 mark.

resistance:1880.00；1886.50；1890.11；1900.00；1912.17；

support:1870.94；1860.00；1852.57；1837.06；1825.34；

Suggestions for short-term operation:Short rallies cautiously.