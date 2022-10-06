Spot gold trading strategy: the dollar fell slightly, and the gold price continued to rise



During the Asia-Europe session on Thursday (October 6), spot gold fluctuated slightly and was currently trading around $1,623.35 an ounce. The fall in the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields provided support for gold prices, as activity in the U.S. service industry slowed, but employment The market is still relatively strong, and the Fed officials reiterated their determination to further raise interest rates to fight inflation in the future, and there has been some tug of war in the short-term long and short; considering the relatively tense geopolitical situation and the continued worries about the European energy crisis, the US dollar still has the risk of further correction, and the gold price is still slightly biased in the short-term. Shock up.

On this trading day, we need to pay attention to the changes in the number of initial jobless claims in the United States and the number of layoffs of challenger companies in the United States in September, and pay attention to the expected changes in the market’s non-farm payrolls report; in addition, we still need to pay attention to news related to the geopolitical situation and the speeches of Fed officials. .

Day level:It rebounded after a unilateral fall; the MACD golden fork, KDJ golden fork, and the 5-day moving average continuously crossed the 10-day moving average and the 21-day moving average. Although the resistance near the 55-day moving average at 1724 slightly blocked the rebound, it is expected that the market outlook is expected to break through this resistance. And continue the rebound trend. In the short term, pay attention to the resistance near the 61.8% retracement level of the 1807-1614 decline at 1733.35. If it breaks through this resistance, it is expected to further test the resistance near the Bollinger Line at 1746.56. Further strong resistance lies at the 100-day moving average at $1,761.02 an ounce.

The Bollinger Bands track runs horizontally, and the center line pays attention to the breakthrough in the 1627-1746 area of ​​the Bollinger Bands track.

At present, KDJ has initially issued a short-term overbought signal, and it is still necessary to guard against short-term counterattacks. The lower 5-day moving average is supported around 1705.39, the 38.2% retracement level is supported around 1687.74, and the 21-day moving average is supported around 1681.65. If it falls below this position , then increase the short-term bearish signal.

resistance:1727.50；1733.35；1746.56；1761.02；

support:1714.70；1705.39；1687.74；1681.65；

Short-term operation suggestions:Do more cautiously on dips.