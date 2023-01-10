Home Business Spot gold trading strategy: The market is waiting for the chairman of the Federal Reserve to appear, and be wary of the “hawk” possibility provider FX678
Spot gold trading strategy: The market is waiting for the chairman of the Federal Reserve to appear, and be wary of the “hawk” possibility provider FX678

Spot gold trading strategy: The market is waiting for the chairman of the Federal Reserve to appear, and be wary of the “hawk” possibility provider FX678
Spot gold trading strategy: The market is waiting for the chairman of the Federal Reserve to appear and be wary of the possibility of “hawks”

During the Asian session on Tuesday (January 10), spot gold fluctuated within a narrow range and is currently trading around $1,874.58 per ounce. Before the speech of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell later in the trading day, the market trading sentiment was relatively cautious, and some investors Investors are concerned about the U.S. CPI data for December, which will be released this Thursday.

Gold bulls were wary of hawkish speeches from Federal Reserve officials overnight, but China‘s reopening after easing new crown restrictions boosted risk-on sentiment, and the dollar index hovered near seven-month lows, still providing support for gold prices.

Since the interest rate decision in December, the speeches of Fed officials have been hawkish, and they have repeatedly reiterated their determination to fight inflation. Before breaking through the 1880 mark, investors need to beware of the possibility that Powell’s speech is hawkish. At that time, the price of gold may face greater callback pressure.

However, in the mid-term, the gold market outlook is still biased towards bulls. “A market consensus for a mild recession appears to be building, but as a more severe recession is endorsed, that could continue to be bullish for gold,” the World Gold Council (WGC) explained in its latest report on Monday.

Daily level:Unilateral rise; MACD golden cross, KDJ golden cross, the average line is close to the long line, before falling below the 10-day average 1839.30, the market outlook will continue to fluctuate upwards, the initial resistance is around the 1880 mark, and further resistance is around the May 6 high of 1892.40. Then it is around the 1900 mark, and the stronger resistance is around the April 29 high of 1919.81.

What needs to be reminded is that the MACD top divergence signal continues, and KDJ also initially issued a short-term overbought signal. In the previous trading day, the gold price was suppressed by strong resistance near the 1880 mark and the June 13 high of 1878.65. It is necessary to be alert to the risk of a short-term pullback in the gold price. The initial support is around the 5-day moving average of 1859.76, and the strong support is around the 21-day moving average of 1817.56. If it falls below this position, it will increase the bearish signal in the market outlook.

resistance:1880.00；1892.40；1900.00；1909.73；
support:1867.71；1859.76；1839.30；1817.56；

Suggestions for short-term operation:Conservatives wait and see; radicals are cautious about short-term rallies, and cautious long-term bargain hunters.

