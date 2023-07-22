Spotify, towards an increase in the premium subscription: from 9.99 to 10.99 dollars

Alert for music fans in the United States: Spotify, the streaming App, is about to raise the cost of the premium subscription by 1 dollar a month. To bring it thus from 9.99 to 10.99 dollars.

The news, given by Wall Street Journalshould be made official within a week. And the increase could also arrive in Italy: according to sources contacted by the financial newspaper, similar increases could arrive in “dozens of markets” in the coming months.

Il Wsj remember that Spotify, the dominator of streaming platforms as far as users are concerned, has lagged behind some competitors who offer similar services – Apple, Amazon, YouTube – and who have adjusted the price lists in some markets where they are already consolidated. Not surprisingly, the analyst Daniel Ives has indeed branded the incoming increase as “expected”, but he also added that it “breaks the levee” and that others will probably follow from other platforms.

The focus on the marginality of streaming services is a consistent trend on Wall Street, which also affects the video sector: Netflix’s tightening on account sharing is known, precisely to try to give a boost to its subscriber base, as well as the recent price increases decided, for example, by Disney+. Both YouTube and Apple had recently moved subscriptions, with individual plans going up by a dollar. For now, however, Spotift had only moved the price of the subscription in the “family” format.

