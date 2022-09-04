MILANO – Spotlight on European Central Bank in the week that opens. The board of directors meets on Thursday and analysts are increasingly convinced that the board will give the green light to an even more massive rate hike than the one already launched in July of 50 points, the first in 11 years, and which was thought to be replicated in September. The impetuous race in prices, also certified a few days ago by Eurostat’s updated numbers, pushes instead for an even more robust increase and the increase could now be 75 points.

The other highlight of the week is still the energy crisis. After the agreement in the G7 at the ceiling on the price of oil, European countries have not yet found an agreement regarding gas. An important appointment in this sense is scheduled for Friday 9 September, with the meeting of European ministers which will focus on the energy issue.

MONDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

– Borsa Italiana: ‘Italian Sustainability Week’ in Milan.

Opening webinar “Implementig Nrrp & Green Deal: achievements and challenges for public and private players” with among others Fabrizio Testa, CEO and GM, Borsa Italiana; Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude and Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam. Interview with Giovanni Gorno Tempini, Chairman, Cdp.

– Energy: 50th edition of ‘Gastech Hydrogen 2022’ in Milan.

Participants, among others, Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan; Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Region; Manlio Di Stefano, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– Italy-Germany-France-Gb: dissemination of data on SME services and composite in August.

– USA: Wall Street closed for Labor Day.

– Oil: Opec + meeting in Vienna in conference call to discuss oil production levels.

– Eurozone: retail sales in July and services and composite SMEs in August.

TUESDAY 6 SEPTEMBER

– Assogestioni: data on deposits and assets of the asset management industry relating to the second quarter.

– Istat-Ice: presentation of the XXXVI Ice Report and Istat-Ice Yearbook 2022 in Naples. Participants, among others, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development; Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Gian Carlo Blangiardo, president of IstatCarlo M. Ferro, president of the Ice Agency.

– Fashion: in Milan Fashion & Luxury Talks with the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

– Germany: orders to industry in July.

– USA: SME services in August; Ism non-manufacturing index in August.

WEDNESDAY 7 SEPTEMBER

– Istat: retail trade in July.

– Confcommercio: the general council, with president Carlo Sangalli, meets Silvio Berlusconi in view of the elections on 25 September.

– Art: in Rome: press conference for Annual Report to Parliament.

– Wartsila: table at Mise with the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, company, social partners and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

– Tourism: in Rome the press conference for the presentation of the Sixth World Wine Tourism Conference, scheduled in Alba from 19 to 21 September. With the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia, Alessandra Priante, director of Europe of the UNWTO, the Councilor for Tourism of the Piedmont Region, Vittoria Poggio, and the CEO of Enit, Roberta Garibaldi. A speech by UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili is expected.

– USA: Fed, Beige Book publication.

– China: trade balance in August.

– Germany: industrial production in August.

– Eurozone: second quarter GDP and employment data.

– USA: trade balance in July.

THURSDAY 8 SEPTEMBER

– Confcommercio: in Rome the general council, with the president Carlo Sangalli, meets Carlo Calenda, Giuseppe Conte and Enrico Letta.

– Italy and Coldiretti Supply Chain Event in Rome: with the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

– Ferrari: presentation of the new car in Maranello, press conference and insights in the presence of the management.

– Adr: in Fiumicino inauguration of the first Atlante ultra-fast charging points for electric cars.

– Japan: final third quarter GDP.

– ECB: meeting of the ECB board in Frankfurt and communication of the decision on rates. Press conference by President Christine Lagarde.

– USA: new applications for unemployment benefits.

– USA: in New York, speech by Jerome Powell, governor of the Fed, on monetary policy

FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER

– Luiss: in Rome “Italy: resuming the thread of growth”, conference in honor of Stefano Micossi dg of Assonime, organized in collaboration with Luiss Sep. Introduces the proceedings, Patrizia Grieco, president of Assonime. With, among others, Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy; Matteo Del Fante, CEO and CEO of Poste Italiane; Francesco Starace, to Enel.

– Confcommercio: in Rome the general council, with the president Carlo Sangalli, meets Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and Emma Bonino.

– Mobility: Unipol Group and Shell Italia press conference in Milan for the presentation of a strategic partnership.

– Confindustria: in Varenna (Lc) assembly of Young Entrepreneurs Lecco and Sondrio “I Valori Oggi”. Participants, among others, Riccardo Di Stefano, vice president of Confindustria and GI President of Confindustria.

– EU: extraordinary meeting of energy ministers on the subject of electricity prices.

– Ecofin: meeting in Prague.

– France and Spain: industrial production in July.

– China: inflation and producer prices in August.

– OECD: dissemination of the OECD Employment Outlook 2022.