Slightly moved start of the session for the BTP-Bund spread, with the yield differential between the Italian ten-year and the German one at 231 basis points while the yield on Italian government bonds consolidated above 4%, up by five basis points 4.062%. A trend common also to other European bonds, which are discounting the aggressive attitude on rates assumed by the ECB and the possibility of a new maxi-hike in October.
See also Using TSMC’s 6nm process, OPPO announced that its self-developed chip is called MariSilicon X-oppo