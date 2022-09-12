Home Business Spread Btp-Bund at 232, the yield rises again to 4.06%. The ECB’s new maxi-hike risk weighs on all Eurozone bonds
Business

Spread Btp-Bund at 232, the yield rises again to 4.06%. The ECB’s new maxi-hike risk weighs on all Eurozone bonds

by admin
Spread Btp-Bund at 232, the yield rises again to 4.06%. The ECB’s new maxi-hike risk weighs on all Eurozone bonds

Slightly moved start of the session for the BTP-Bund spread, with the yield differential between the Italian ten-year and the German one at 231 basis points while the yield on Italian government bonds consolidated above 4%, up by five basis points 4.062%. A trend common also to other European bonds, which are discounting the aggressive attitude on rates assumed by the ECB and the possibility of a new maxi-hike in October.

See also  Using TSMC’s 6nm process, OPPO announced that its self-developed chip is called MariSilicon X-oppo

You may also like

Airplanes, 24-hour strike today. Ita activates inconvenience plan

Haitong Strategy: The Boom Trend of the New...

Nagel dictates the ECB’s hawkish line, the euro...

Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at...

US Treasury Secretary: Gasoline prices may continue to...

The stock exchanges today, 12 September. Positive lists...

The battery capacity information of the four iPhone...

European stock exchanges towards a good start in...

The iPhone 14 series is online: the nominal...

Tokyo Stock Exchange + 1% with travel news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy