Underperformance of BTPs this morning with BTP-Bund spreads widening. The yield spread between BTPs and bunds peaked at 250 bps, a level it hadn’t touched since May 2020 (Bloomberg data). The 10-year BTP yield went up to 4.62%, on the highest at around 9 years.
Investors show caution on Italian government bonds after the right-wing coalition’s electoral victory. Yesterday evening S&P Global Ratings highlighted the limits of Italy, which has a “limited” budget space, in view of the budget law that will have to be passed within the next few weeks, after the formation of the executive.
