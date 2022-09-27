Home Business Spread Btp-Bund over 250 bp wall, hadn’t happened since spring 2020
Spread Btp-Bund over 250 bp wall, hadn’t happened since spring 2020

Underperformance of BTPs this morning with BTP-Bund spreads widening. The yield spread between BTPs and bunds peaked at 250 bps, a level it hadn’t touched since May 2020 (Bloomberg data). The 10-year BTP yield went up to 4.62%, on the highest at around 9 years.

Investors show caution on Italian government bonds after the right-wing coalition’s electoral victory. Yesterday evening S&P Global Ratings highlighted the limits of Italy, which has a “limited” budget space, in view of the budget law that will have to be passed within the next few weeks, after the formation of the executive.

