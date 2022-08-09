The spread between the ten-year BTP and the German Bund rises again, traveling in the area of ​​212.8 basis points. The yield of the 10-year Italian bond on the secondary market moves above the 3% threshold and at this time stands at 3.01%.

Moody’s decision on Italy arrived on Friday evening with markets closed. The US rating agency has lowered the outlook on the Italian rating to negative. “Despite growth and fiscal developments have reserved positive surprises in 2021 and early 2022, there are material risks on the growth prospects linked to the execution of the NRRR and energy supplies”, warns Moody’s, adding: “The end of the government Draghi on 21st July and the early elections on 25th September 2022 (earlier than in spring 2023) increase political uncertainty, with a difficult economic and market context in the background ”.