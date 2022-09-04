Home Business Spread, the Italian shield: those 500 billion BTPs in the coffers of banks and insurance companies
Business

Spread, the Italian shield: those 500 billion BTPs in the coffers of banks and insurance companies

by admin
Spread, the Italian shield: those 500 billion BTPs in the coffers of banks and insurance companies

MILANO – From the budgets of major Italian banking and insurance groupsa mountain of BTPs worth almost 230 billion euros stands in defense of the public debt, which rises up to 550 billion taking into account the smaller credit institutions. Looking at it from the illuminated side, it is a defense against the turbulence that government bonds could face depending on the outcome of the vote on 25 September.

See also  In the first half of the year, the total output value of Shanghai's industrial enterprises above designated size was 1,715.473 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 9.7%, but the industrial economy has shown an accelerated recovery trend at the end of the second quarter.

You may also like

Spotlight on the ECB: Frankfurt ready to raise...

Institutional report: Compliance and data security will become...

30 series inventory backlog is serious? N card...

China’s ecological and environmental protection industry service zone...

Digital RMB accelerates its integration into the real...

Details of the always-on display feature of the...

Financial empowerment culture boosts industrial development-Qianlong.com China Capital...

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) World’s Largest Mini LED Smart...

Savings on gas consumption: Germany has moved forward,...

Eight departments in Beijing jointly released 22 measures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy