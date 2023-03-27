PR/Business Insider

From March 27, 2023 to March 29, 2023 inclusive, Amazon will be holding the so-called Spring offers*. This is a mini version of the popular Prime Day shopping event. As part of the campaign, daily changing deals from all product categories can be purchased at up to 40 percent less. There are also offers for Amazon services such as Audible*, Kindle Unlimited* or Amazon Music Unlimited*. In contrast to Prime Day, the spring offers 2023 can also be used without valid Prime Membership* to be shopped. The deals at the shopping event apply to all customers.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. It usually takes place in summer. As part of the campaign, which exclusively Amazon Prime members* participate, more than 300 million items were sold worldwide last year. According to Amazon, the last Prime Day was the most successful Prime Day in the company’s history.

Mini-Prime-Day: Amazon hosts the 2023 spring deals

So it’s no wonder that Amazon regularly tries to build on this success. Amazon is increasingly organizing smaller discount campaigns that are reminiscent of Prime Day. Now, for example, the shipping giant is setting up the Spring offers 2023* out of. This is more than two-day shopping event, which, unlike Prime Day, is aimed at all Amazon customers. a valid one Prime Membership* is therefore not required for participation.

What can I expect from the Amazon Spring Sale?

During Amazon’s spring deals, there are some daily changing deals from all product categories. These include gifts for Easter and the like, household products, cosmetics and more. among the articles reduced by up to 40 percent you will find products from popular top brands as well as bestsellers from the most sought-after categories. Next to the offers of the day there is also Lightning Dealswhich are only available for a limited time and while stocks last.

There are also promotions for Amazon services such as Audible*, Kindle Unlimited* or Amazon Music Unlimited*some of which were available completely free of charge even before the spring 2023 offers.

Spring Sale: Entertainment deals from Amazon

KINDLE UNLIMITED Get three months for the price of one*



AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED Get three free months*



When will the Spring 2023 offers take place?

In total, Amazon’s spring offers last more than two days. She are on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m started and end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 23:59. In preparation for the shopping event, Amazon had the so-called Coupon-Party organized. Customers received up to 20 percent discountwhen on selected products the activated coupons. In addition, the deals were for the Amazon services Audible*, Kindle Unlimited* and Amazon Music Unlimited* ahead of the Spring Sale live.

How can I secure Amazon’s Spring Sale deals?

Prime is not required to be able to shop Amazon’s spring offers 2023. Instead, all customers can participate. Nevertheless, it could be worth taking out a paid subscription to Prime. This allows Prime members to access many spring offers 30 minutes earlier and thereby avoid frustration when a product is sold out. Amazon offers one free trial month for Prime*, in which all advantages (e.g. access to Prime Video and free premium shipping) can be used. Only then will 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year be charged. Click here for Amazon Prime!*

AMAZON PRIME 30 days free trial*



Mini Amazon Prime Day 2023: These are the best spring deals

In the past we have already reported extensively on Amazon Prime Day and other comparable discount campaigns, which gave us a feeling for which deals are particularly worthwhile. At Amazon, that’s usually the case Offers for own products like the Kindle, the Fire TV Stick, the Echo speaker or the Fire Tablet. But Amazon brands as well as popular everyday and consumer items (keyword: coffee, drinks or cleaning supplies) are usually the most heavily discounted. Which spring offers do you not want to miss in 2023? Here are the best deals so far:

8. Spring offer 2023: Acer Ultrabook 57 percent cheaper at Amazon Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34-P3WR) Ultrabook – Laptop (14 Zoll, Full-HD Display, Intel Pentium N6000, 8 Gigabyte RAM, 256 Gigabyte SSD, UHD Graphics, Windows 11, silber) – 299,00 Euro statt 699,00 Euro bei Amazon* savings: 400.00 euros (57 percent)

Spring offer valid until: March 29, 2023 or while supplies last

Notice: Price and availability on Amazon may vary