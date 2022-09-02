End of the week with a beaten spur for the markets that accelerated to the upside after the feedback from the US labor market. In Milan, the Ftse Mib closed + 2.91% at 21,921 points. The slowdown in job creation (+315 thousand from the previous + 528 thousand) and above all the surprising increase in unemployment to 3.7% have fueled expectations of a more cautious Fed in raising rates. “The markets have assimilated the rise in unemployment as a first sign of a weakening of the US economy that will induce the Fed to lower interest rates in the future to avoid a recession”, argues Federico Vetrella, IG Italia’s Market Strategist, who sees however, the Fed will continue to act aggressively on interest rates in the short term until inflation eases substantially.

Among the individual securities of the Ftse Mib, we note the leaps of CNH (+ 4.64%) and Banco BPM (+ 5.2%), with the latter leading the overbearing advance of the banks (+ 3.15% Unicredit , + 2.62% Intesa) less than a week from the ECB and with Citigroup analysts who see the possibility of two consecutive 75 bp jumbo hikes to combat inflation.

Best title of the day was Exor with over + 6%. ENI is also in shape (+ 3.07%) after the difficulties of recent days related to the recalculation of the tax on extra-profits.