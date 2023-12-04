Sprint into the fourth quarter to win the final battle and strive to be the vanguard of high-quality development in the city_China Jiangsu Net

Secretary of the Nantong Municipal Party Committee, Wu Xinming, recently visited Tongzhou for investigation, with a focus on accelerating the city’s high-quality development. Emphasizing the need to implement the new development concept and focus on the real economy, Wu Xinming urged for a decisive victory in the final battle of the fourth quarter.

During his visit, Wu Xinming inspected the Pingchao Farmers Market, which has undergone a comprehensive transformation to improve its environment and management. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing people’s livelihood and well-being in urban and rural environment improvement efforts.

Furthermore, Wu Xinming also visited Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. and Kanghui Nantong New Material Technology Co., Ltd., encouraging both companies to continue striving for innovation and development. He urged Tongzhou District to proactively support the companies and ensure the smooth completion of their projects.

Wu Xinming’s visit to Tongzhou underscores the government’s commitment to advancing the city’s development and supporting the growth of local enterprises. With a focus on high-quality development, the city is poised to make significant strides in economic and industrial advancement.

