Squake: The pitch deck for the 3.5 million euro seed round

Philipp von Lamezan (CEO) and Dan Kreibich (CPO, right) founded Squake together

On a summer vacation by plane? If you have a guilty conscience about the environmental impact when booking, you often have the opportunity to offset the CO2 emissions again – with a small surcharge on the booking price.

The Berlin startup Squake makes sure that this also works technically. The company was founded in 2020 by Philipp von Lamezan (CEO) and Dan Kreibich (CPO), originally as a spin-off from the Lufthansa Innovation Hub. The company has now completed seed financing of EUR 3.5 million. Simon Capital is leading the round, with Schenker Ventures and Rivus Capital also taking part.

Squake’s tool calculates exactly how much CO2 emissions are generated by individual activities – not only in terms of air travel or hotel accommodation, but also freight shipments via ship, plane, road or rail.

The technology should dock as easily as possible with the existing platforms of the companies, be they travel agencies or freight ordering platforms. The startup’s customers include Hometogo and DB Schenker. To offset emissions, the company cooperates with reforestation projects or with suppliers of sustainable aviation fuels.

These eight slides were created by the Squake duo to wrap up their seed round. You can find more exciting presentations on our pitch deck topic page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

