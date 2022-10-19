In the days of the great energy emergency comes the Antitrust squeeze on the electricity and gas companies. The guarantor has initiated four investigative proceedings – and as many precautionary sub-proceedings – against Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti, which operate on the free market. It also sent a request for information to 25 other companies: A2A Energia, Acea Energia, AGSM ENERGIA, Alleanza Luce & Gas, Alperia, AMGAS, ARGOS, Audax Energia, Axpo Italia, Bluenergy Group, Duferco Energia, Edison Energia, Enegan, Enel Energia, Engie Italia, Eni Plenitude, Enne Energia, Estra Energie, Hera Comm, Illumia, Optima Italia, Repower Italia, Sinergas, Sorgenia, Wekiwi.

Supplies in the viewfinder

The proposals to change the price of electricity and natural gas supply ended under the Authority’s lens. The starting point is the aid decree bis which suspends, until 30 April 2023, the effectiveness of the contractual clauses that allow sales companies to change the supply price. The government measure also freezes notice notices, unless the changes have already been finalized before the decree comes into force.

The disputes

In particular, explains the Antistrust, to Iberdrola and E.ON. the communication with which the companies represented to the users the termination of the supply contract due to excessive burdens occurring, as an alternative to the acceptance of a new contract at significantly worse economic conditions, is contested.

Dolomites, on the other hand, are challenged with the alleged effectiveness of the communications of unilateral changes to the supply price because they were sent before the entry into force of the Aid Decree bis (10 August 2022), while the law only saves unilateral “perfected” changes. or actually applied before the same date.

Finally, Iren is challenged with the communication relating to the alleged expiry of all fixed price offers with the simultaneous prospect of new and worsening economic conditions of the offer, as an alternative to the customer’s right to withdraw from the supply.

Iberdrola and the Dolomites are also challenged for the misleading communications that would highlight the impossibility of supplying electricity at the contractually established price due to the increase in the price of natural gas, “in express and serious contradiction – writes the Authority – with the statements spread in promotional messages, according to which the electricity sold would come exclusively from renewable sources ».

The procedure

After hearing the companies and allowing them, within a short time, to exercise their right of defense, the Authority will conclude the sub-proceedings by assessing whether the conditions exist for adopting any precautionary measures.

The Authority sent a request for information to the other 25 companies supplying electricity and natural gas to acquire a copy of any contra legem communications sent to consumers, starting from 1 May 2022, “relating to unilateral changes – so the Guarantor – of the economic conditions of supply or even to the renegotiation / replacement / updating applied after 10 August 2022 “. The aim is to verify whether similar behaviors have been implemented, considered not respecting the rights of consumers.