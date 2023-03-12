Radio and TV Numbers 2022

SRF is able to maintain the market share it gained during the pandemic – private TV competition is growing Fernsehen SRF can defend the market share gained in the pandemic in 2022. But the private competition from CH Media increased in the second half of the year. In the radio sector, on the other hand, SRF continues to lose listeners.

One of the most watched SRF programs in 2022: the one-time repeat of “Benissimo”. Pictured: Beni Thurnheer and DJ Bobo. HO/SRF

On an average day in the second half of 2022, a good 4.2 million people in Switzerland used the television broadcaster’s offerings – either live or with a time delay. This corresponds to a total market share of around 57 percent for Swiss television stations. Compared to the same period last year, the daily reach has decreased slightly by one percentage point, as Mediapulse AG for media research wrote in a statement on Thursday.

TV viewers spend an average of 196 minutes a day in front of the television. Considering the language regions, however, there are still major differences: Italian-speaking Switzerland retains the top position with 222 minutes per day, followed by French-speaking Switzerland (219 minutes) and German-speaking Switzerland (186 minutes).

Corona, Ukraine war, soccer World Cup

In German-speaking Switzerland, the three TV channels SRF1, SRF2 and SRF Info achieved a market share of 33.4 percent, as the company reported on Thursday. According to the announcement, this is the second-highest value since the change in measurement in 2013. In prime time in the evening, the SRF stations even achieved a market share of 41.7 percent.

The most popular information program was the “Tagesschau” main edition on February 16 with 975,000 viewers. At that time, the Federal Council announced the lifting of most corona measures.

But the special programs on the outbreak of the Ukraine war on February 22, 24 and 28 were also watched by 428,000, 491,000 and 581,000 people respectively.

But also the crime series “Wilder” (last broadcast: 573,000 viewers) or the police comedy “Tschugger” (an average of 359,000 viewers) attracted many to TV. In addition, there are also numerous video starts in both cases.

According to SRF, one of the most popular TV highlights of the year was the one-off new edition of “Benissimo”: The Saturday evening show with Beni Thurnheer was watched by an average of 858,000 people. This is the second highest value for this slot since 2013.

However, the most popular SRF program was the World Cup Round of 16 between the Swiss national team and Portugal with 1.3 million viewers. A good 1.2 million football fans also watched the final between Argentina and France.

1.3 million people watched the Switzerland-Portugal game on SRF. Laurent Gillieron / KEYSTONE

But the private TV competition also reported viewer successes in the second half of the year: “With regional public service, sporting highlights and top-class entertainment“, the regional and national TV stations from CH Media had reached 1.1 million people every day in the last six months , writes the company.

«Bachelor», «Farmer, single, looking for» and regional public service

According to CH Media, the last “Bachelor” season on “3+” is the second most watched of all productions to date, with a market share of 45.1 percent among 15 to 24 year olds. With a market share of around 80 percent, the second episode even broke all records. In general, in-house productions such as “Bauer, single, sucht …” or “Die Höhle der Löwen” would meet with great and growing interest.

With a 12.5 percent live market share in the advertising-relevant target group, the national TV stations from CH Media were the strongest private station group in prime time, writes the company, to which this website also belongs.

SRF loses further shares on the radio

In the radio sector, SRF lost 63,000 listeners or almost two percentage points of market share last year. In concrete terms, all SRF 2022 radio stations together achieved a market share of 53.7 percent, as the company reports. This is a decrease of 1.4 percentage points compared to the previous year. The most popular are still SRF 1 (27.5 percent market share, -0.5 percentage points), SRF 3 (13.7 percent, -0.5) and SRF Musikwelle (7.2 percent, -0.3).

According to the SRF announcement, the private competition gained market share by 1.2 percentage points last year (new: 38.1 percent). The foreign competition remained practically stable at 3.5 percent. Mediapulse will publish detailed usage data for private Swiss radio stations at a later date. Up to the half-year figures for 2022, this communication was carried out together with the TV data. Now, according to Mediapulse, this has been adjusted. (sat)