Sriracha: $100 a bottle – the hot sauce battle in the US

$100 a bottle – The battle for Sriracha sauce erupts in the United States

Huy Fong’s hot sriracha sauce

The US company Huy Fong has built an empire around the well-known Sriracha sauce. But now the raw materials are scarce – and the prices for the chilli seasoning have skyrocketed. There are even thefts in restaurants. Other manufacturers sense their chance.

Recently, thieves have been on the loose in the “Senor Sisig”, a restaurant in San Francisco. However, they are not after the cash register, they are stealing something that is more valuable to them at the moment: the hot Sriracha sauce from the Californian manufacturer Huy Fong. Bottled, this is usually placed on tables for diners to spice up their meal. But customers are apparently increasingly letting them go, as local media reports. Because their value has recently risen to previously unimagined heights.

A real race for Sriracha sauce has sprung up in the USA. It was presumably invented in Thailand and is now world-famous. The recipe sounds simple: the fiery red sauce consists of chili, sugar, salt, garlic and vinegar.

But if you currently want to buy the cult dip from the transparent bottle with a green lid, you sometimes have to shell out more than 100 dollars (almost 90 euros) – around 20 times more than usual. US supermarket chains like Walmart charge around $86 for two bottles, and on online marketplaces like eBay, private individuals offer their leftovers on the kitchen shelves at crazy prices.

The reason: For the second year in a row, the manufacturer has been struggling with production problems. Huy Fong blames the prolonged drought in Mexico and the US Southwest. Because this affects the harvest of chili peppers, the main ingredient. Last year’s drought was said to be the worst in 1,200 years, according to US climate researchers. And in 2023, the region will again suffer from the drought.

The company warned last year: “Due to the weather conditions, which affect the quality of the chili peppers, we are currently facing an even greater shortage.” After all, none of the products could be made without this important ingredient. Manufacturing has recently resumed on a limited basis, the company said. But she immediately said: “Unfortunately, we still have a shortage of raw materials.” The manufacturer cannot estimate when the supply will recover.

Founder started with a delivery service for Asian restaurants

Huy Fong is privately owned by founder David Tran, who fled Vietnam with his family to Los Angeles, USA in the 1970s. The entrepreneur set up his own Sriracha business there. Started with a delivery service for Asian restaurants in California, Tran has meanwhile created a veritable sauce empire. According to insiders, the company’s annual sales are said to have been around 150 million dollars.

The scarcity of raw materials is evidently also having an impact on the entire market segment. In 2022 alone, the prices for all sauces – including ketchup, for example – rose by twelve percent in the USA, and this year by an average of nine percent, according to figures from the American statistical agency. This put the dip inflation above the general price increase for food.

Nevertheless, critics suspect that the bottlenecks are also caused by problems at Huy Fong. A few years ago, Tran fell out with his longtime chili pepper farmer, who was now the sole supplier for the company. After a bitter legal battle, Huy Fong not only had to pay around $23 million in damages, but also had to look for new suppliers.

Other manufacturers now want to take advantage of the difficult situation of the cult sauce. The McIlhenny company, for example, which produces the well-known Tabasco sauce, has set up a website called “srirachashortage.com”, which translates to Sriracha deficiency. If you enter your postcode there, you will find nearby sales outlets for the competing product.

Lovers of Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce don’t seem to care. They stay true to the original and fight for the remaining bottles on the supermarket shelves. Anyone who has found leftovers can also brag about it: with photos on social networks.

