The global memory chip market is already a bear market this year, and since the second half of the year, the demand in the PC, mobile phone and data center markets has been declining, and memory and flash memory manufacturers have a hard time. The SSD master chip giant Phison said that the current price is already low at cost price.

Pan Jiancheng, chairman of Phison, pointed out in an interview a few days ago,The NAND flash memory market has bottomed out, and the current chip price is even lower than the cost. In other words, manufacturers are now selling chips at a loss.

Phison’s main control and SSD hard drives are supplied to many brands, even OEMs, and their statements can reflect the current situation of the flash memory and SSD hard disk market.

On the issue of price reduction,Even Samsung, which has always been strong, has lowered the price of the 1TB 980 Pro hard drive to 899 yuan.

If the current trend of price reduction is maintained, in next month’s Double 11, the big-name 1TB SSD hard drives are expected to fall to less than 700 yuan in an all-round way, the domestic ones are expected to be more than 500 yuan per 1TB, and the 2TB capacity may not be a problem at 999 yuan.

