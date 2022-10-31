(Original title: S*ST Jiatong: Suspected letter approval violations are investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission)

On October 29, S*ST Jiatong announced that the company had received the “Notice of Filing a Case” (No.: Zheng Jian Li An Zi 0192022004) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on October 28, 2022, because the company was suspected of information disclosure According to the “Securities Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Administrative Punishment Law of the People’s Republic of China” and other laws and regulations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against the company.

Regarding the investigation, S*ST Jiatong stated that the company will actively cooperate with the China Securities Regulatory Commission in the investigation. The company will continue to pay attention to the progress of the above-mentioned matters, and in accordance with the provisions and requirements of relevant laws and regulations, timely do a good job in information disclosure, and ask investors to pay attention to investment risks.

The latest data shows that as of September 30, 2022, the number of S*ST Jiatong shareholders was 20,860. According to “Red Weekly”, if the CSRC finally imposes administrative penalties on S*ST Jiatong after investigation, according to relevant judicial interpretations, it will be held at the close of market on October 28, 2022, and will be held after October 29, 2022. Investors who sell or still hold and have incurred certain floating losses (regardless of whether they are released or not) can protect their rights through legal channels. Investors who meet the above conditions can also send their names, contact numbers and transaction records (Excel files are recommended) to email [email protected] to participate in the pre-collection of claims organized by the “Private Rights Protection” column group of “Securities Market Red Weekly” Activity. The claimable scope of this pre-collection of claims includes investment difference, commission, loss of stamp duty, etc. The final compensation conditions and compensation amount will be determined by the court. Investors are not required to pay any attorney fees until they are compensated.

According to public information, S*ST Giti is a Sino-foreign joint venture company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which mainly produces and sells various types of automobile tires. This column will also continue to pay attention to the progress of the CSRC’s investigation into S*ST Giti.

