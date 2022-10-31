Home Business S*ST Jiatong: Suspected letter-approval violations are investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission_Stock Channel_Securities Star
Business

S*ST Jiatong: Suspected letter-approval violations are investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission_Stock Channel_Securities Star

by admin
S*ST Jiatong: Suspected letter-approval violations are investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission_Stock Channel_Securities Star

(Original title: S*ST Jiatong: Suspected letter approval violations are investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission)

On October 29, S*ST Jiatong announced that the company had received the “Notice of Filing a Case” (No.: Zheng Jian Li An Zi 0192022004) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on October 28, 2022, because the company was suspected of information disclosure According to the “Securities Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Administrative Punishment Law of the People’s Republic of China” and other laws and regulations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against the company.

Regarding the investigation, S*ST Jiatong stated that the company will actively cooperate with the China Securities Regulatory Commission in the investigation. The company will continue to pay attention to the progress of the above-mentioned matters, and in accordance with the provisions and requirements of relevant laws and regulations, timely do a good job in information disclosure, and ask investors to pay attention to investment risks.

The latest data shows that as of September 30, 2022, the number of S*ST Jiatong shareholders was 20,860. According to “Red Weekly”, if the CSRC finally imposes administrative penalties on S*ST Jiatong after investigation, according to relevant judicial interpretations, it will be held at the close of market on October 28, 2022, and will be held after October 29, 2022. Investors who sell or still hold and have incurred certain floating losses (regardless of whether they are released or not) can protect their rights through legal channels. Investors who meet the above conditions can also send their names, contact numbers and transaction records (Excel files are recommended) to email [email protected] to participate in the pre-collection of claims organized by the “Private Rights Protection” column group of “Securities Market Red Weekly” Activity. The claimable scope of this pre-collection of claims includes investment difference, commission, loss of stamp duty, etc. The final compensation conditions and compensation amount will be determined by the court. Investors are not required to pay any attorney fees until they are compensated.

See also  Italy, one in two young people will increase savings and investments after the pandemic

According to public information, S*ST Giti is a Sino-foreign joint venture company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which mainly produces and sells various types of automobile tires. This column will also continue to pay attention to the progress of the CSRC’s investigation into S*ST Giti.

For more details on rights protection stocks, please visit: http://www.hongzhoukan.com/mjwq/index.php

You may also like

Wall Street: Dow Jones + 14.4% in October,...

The performance of Shenzhen-listed companies in the first...

Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib uncertain. UniCredit did well...

UniCredit announces impacts from ECB changes to TLTRO:...

Yi Gang, Governor of the Central Bank: Increase...

Japan: turnaround in industrial production, -1.6% mom in...

Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract...

Tokyo Stock Exchange: Nikkei sprint + 1.8%, index...

Gold market analysis: The Fed rate meeting is...

China: service SMEs and manufacturing SMEs in contraction,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy