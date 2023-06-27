ST Coship’s acquisition of a zero-revenue new energy company is being sued by investors for false statements_Business Channel_证券星星

(Original title: ST Coship’s acquisition of a zero-revenue new energy company is being sued by investors for false statements)

ST Tongzhou (002052)Announcement was issued on June 15, saying that new progress has been made in participating in the capital increase of Jiangxi Chengding New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The transaction has recently completed the industrial and commercial change registration procedures and renewed a new business license. The company subscribed and contributed 30 million yuan to Jiangxi Chengding Yuan, holding 60% of the company’s shares. Jiangxi Chengding became the company’s holding subsidiary. It had previously stated in its reply to inquiries from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that the acquisition of Jiangxi Chengding was due to the company’s new energy business layout and development needs. The relevant partners have certain resources and capabilities. There is a situation where the company transfers interests to major shareholders, directors, supervisors and other related parties, and there is no situation that infringes on the interests of the company and shareholders, especially small and medium shareholders.

But it is worth mentioning that Jiangxi Chengding’s revenue in 2022 and January-February 2023 are both zero, so the company’s intention and prospect of the above-mentioned capital increase has attracted attention. In addition, ST Tongzhou is also facing other troubles, such as the “lost contact” of the largest shareholder whose share freeze period has been extended, and is facing investor claims, and the number of claimants may further increase.

ST Coship announced on the evening of May 22 that the largest shareholder, Yuan Ming, had accumulated about 123 million shares that had been frozen by the judiciary. 16.5% of the total share capital. Moreover, as of the date of the announcement, ST Tongzhou said that it could not get effective contact with Yuan Ming, so it could not know the reason for the freezing of relevant shares and the relevant information of the freezing declarer.

In fact, in the 2022 annual report released by ST Tongzhou, the accounting firm in charge of auditing emphasized the above-mentioned litigation matters of the company, reminding investors that the company received a report from Shenzhen in July 2021 due to false statements of securities information in previous years. Administrative penalties imposed by the Securities Regulatory Bureau. Some investors who purchased the shares of Coship Electronics sued the company in the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court for economic losses on the grounds that Coship Electronics suffered investment losses due to false statements of securities information. As of the date when the financial statements were approved for publication, the case was in the process of being heard. The total amount of litigation objects that had been filed by the court or were in the pre-litigation mediation stage was 17.8394 million yuan, and Coship Electronics had provided estimated liabilities of 17.7634 million yuan. As of the disclosure date of the annual report, the above matters have not been significantly improved. In the first quarterly report for 2023, ST Tongzhou also stated that the court has made a first-instance judgment, and investors who file lawsuits may further increase.

In addition, on May 15, ST Tongzhou disclosed the progress of the company’s claims from investors due to false statements in its previous annual report. The 2014 to 2016 annual reports disclosed by it contained false records through the early confirmation of employee salary liabilities, delayed confirmation of asset impairment losses, and fabricated sales revenue. In the first instance, the court ruled that the company should pay 4.3685 million yuan in damages to 7 investors who claimed the claim, and bear the case acceptance fee of 62,400 yuan.

For now, eligible impaired investors can continue to file claims.Beijing Yingke (Nanjing) Law FirmLawyer Luo Yi told reporters that any investment that bought ST Tongzhou between April 29, 2016 and October 25, 2019, and sold or continued to hold the company’s shares on October 26, 2019 and lost money Applicants can still file a claim, and can sign up through the WeChat public account “Dazhong Securities News” (feature code: 33) to participate in the collection of litigation claims.

