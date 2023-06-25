Home » St.Gallen restaurants cashed in on Star Wars
St.Gallen restaurants cashed in on Star Wars

St.Gallen restaurants cashed in on Star Wars

St.Gallen restaurants cash in on the Star Wars – Expert: “There seems to be a lot being done right”

Restaurants are the most rated businesses online. Five out of six receive four or five stars in Switzerland. This applies in particular to the St.Gallen gastronomy scene. Expert Alexander Zaugg says: In St.Gallen it just seems to suit the respective target group a little better

Guests particularly appreciate the quality of the food and the ambience of St.Gallen restaurants.

Image: Andri Vöhringer

St.Gallen gastronomy likes that. St.Gallen is ranked in the study for the fourth time in a row «Gastro Web Review» the top spot. Almost half a million restaurant ratings were analyzed. The restaurants in St. Gallen were rated the best of all 48 analyzed cities in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The difference is made by the food and the ambience, which are rated more positively than anywhere else, says Alexander Zaugg, founder and CEO of the company “re:spondelligent” from Gersau, which compiles the “Gastro Web Review” study.

