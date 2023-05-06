ST.GALLEN SYMPOSIUM – SNB boss Thomas Jordan speaks at the HSG on CS rescue: “We went to the limit”

SNB boss Thomas Jordan speaks at the HSG on the CS rescue: “We went to the limit” Thomas Jordan, head of the Swiss National Bank, also supported the rescue of CS in a conversation with the future HSG rector Manuel Amann. And he did not rule out that interest rates could continue to rise.

SNB boss Thomas Jordan in conversation with HSG banking professor Manuel Amann. Bild: Donato Caspari / chmedia

Thomas Jordan has probably never been bored in his more than ten years at the head of the Swiss National Bank. “We now have some experience with difficult situations,” he said at the St.Gallen Symposium. The answer to a question from student Amanda Sinnecker, a member of this year’s organizing committee, was a bit of an understatement: the euro crisis, the minimum exchange rate and inflation all happened during Jordan’s tenure, as does the Credit Suisse crisis now. Crises that repeatedly require decisions. “We always have to make decisions under uncertainty,” said Jordan. “And every option also has disadvantages.”