St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

The winners of the Startfeld Diamant have been determined: Start-up enables laboratory tests to be carried out easily from home without a doctor’s visit

For the 12th time, the St.Galler Kantonalbank has awarded start-ups from Eastern Switzerland. Health and concentration come first.

Haelth Yourself wins the Diamond starting field. Co-founder Anna Rosenkranz receives the diamond and CHF 30,000. (from left) Jury President and CEO SGKB, Christian Schmid, Anna Rosenkranz and René Walser, member of the SGKB management.

Donato Caspar

The start field in St.Gallen crackled with excitement as the award ceremony for the start field diamonds and rough diamonds entered the final round. The St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) prize for young companies supports start-ups in eastern Switzerland with unique business ideas and models in exploiting their potential. The diamond starting field is endowed with 30,000 francs and the rough diamond with 10,000 francs.

