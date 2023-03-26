savings interest

After interest rate hike: St.Galler Kantonalbank pays savers more interest SGKB grants its customers more interest on savings and pension accounts. On the savings account, for example, there is now twice as much as before.

The branch of the St.Galler Kantonalbank at the headquarters in St.Gallen. Image: Gian Ehrenzeller/KEY

In addition to other banks, the St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) is also increasing the interest rates on savings and pension accounts. From April 1, 2023, the bank will pay 0.5 percent on the savings account instead of the previous 0.25 percent. There is now 0.55 percent (previously 0.3 percent) on the Unica shareholder savings account and 0.75 percent (previously 0.5 percent) on the youth savings account.

From April 1, the Sparen-3 account will also yield more, namely 0.6 percent (previously 0.35 percent). You can find all the details, including other savings accounts here.

With the interest rate increases, SGKB is reacting to the renewed increase in the key interest rate by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). This raised the key interest rate from 1.0 to 1.5 percent on Thursday. It was the fourth rate hike since last summer. The SNB does not rule out further interest rate hikes for price stability.