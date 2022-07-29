Home Business ST Haiyue’s controlling shareholder Tongchuan Energy pledged 44.967 million shares to supplement working capital
ST Haiyue's controlling shareholder Tongchuan Energy pledged 44.967 million shares to supplement working capital

ST Haiyue’s controlling shareholder Tongchuan Energy pledged 44.967 million shares to supplement working capital

On July 29, ST Haiyue (stock code: 600387), the controlling shareholder of Tongchuan Huinengxin Energy Co., Ltd., pledged 44.967 million shares to Shaanxi Qinnong Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Xincheng Sub-branch to supplement working capital.

The pledged shares are 44.967 million shares, accounting for 50% of the company’s shares and 9.61% of the company’s total share capital. The pledge period is from July 28, 2022 to July 27, 2023.

The announcement shows that Tongchuan Energy holds a total of 89,934,087 shares of the company, accounting for 19.21% of the company’s total share capital. A total of 44,967,043 shares have been pledged, accounting for 50% of the shares held by them and 9.61% of the company’s total share capital.

The company’s 2022 first quarter report shows that the company’s net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first quarter of 2022 is 17,100,901.70 yuan, an increase of 54.56% over the same period last year.

According to data from Wabei.com, ST Haiyue’s main business is warehousing, wholesale and retail of gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas; equity investment and property leasing; terminal loading and unloading of various oil products and liquid chemicals; warehousing and trading.

