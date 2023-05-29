Home » Staader start-up develops concrete grinders
Business

Staader start-up develops concrete grinders

by admin
Staader start-up develops concrete grinders

Work faster and more efficiently in construction: Staader start-up develops concrete grinders – the co-founder says: “Demand is enormous, worldwide”

Three Eastern Swiss start-ups compete for the “Startfeld Diamant” young entrepreneur prize and the “Rough Diamond” prize. Among them is Staader Planum AG, co-founded by Simone Caggiula. The start-up develops innovative building products that make modern construction more profitable and faster. The award ceremony is on June 6th.

How did the idea for Planum come about?

See also  Hydrogen-powered car, Renault expands its green offer: not only lithium-ion but also fuel cell

You may also like

Customer loyalty: Consumers use loyalty programs more often

BCC For Web Deposit Account: Is it worth...

Sangiuliano, the proposal: a book for every unborn...

External headlines: The U.S. debt ceiling agreement will...

Where did customer funds go?

Looking for returns with investment certificates

Kiosk without staff contact – Valora relies on...

Ferretti yachts return to the Stock Exchange: 28.75%...

Actively embrace the online “6.18” high-end consumer goods...

It is particularly expensive in these regions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy