Work faster and more efficiently in construction: Staader start-up develops concrete grinders – the co-founder says: “Demand is enormous, worldwide”

Three Eastern Swiss start-ups compete for the “Startfeld Diamant” young entrepreneur prize and the “Rough Diamond” prize. Among them is Staader Planum AG, co-founded by Simone Caggiula. The start-up develops innovative building products that make modern construction more profitable and faster. The award ceremony is on June 6th.