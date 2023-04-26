Home » Stability and growth pact, what it is for and how the European rules on budgets change
Europe is preparing the revision of the rules on public finance, with the economic parameters within which the member countries must stay in order not to run into Community infringement procedures. A difficult compromise between the push from Germany and the Northern countries to return to control mechanisms with precise numerical parameters and the request from the South, Italy but also France, not to return to the austerity policy.

