Stability Pact does not convince either Germany or Italy

Stability and Growth Pact: many discontented, from Germany to Italy

New Stability and Growth Pact: the proposal from the EU Commission has arrived, but many do not seem to like it.

If Germany turns up its nose at theabsence of clear numerical targets on debt and deficit reductionsome Italian economists and politicians point out that the new Pact certainly does not put Italy in a position to uncork the sparkling wine and to welcome the new European provisions on public finances.

The figure that puts everyone to attention is 14-15 billion, corresponding to the value of the corrective action, equal to 0.85% of GDP which, according to the projection elaborated by the technicians of the European Commission, Italy could be forced to pass every year to start laughing its public finances.

The budget correction would take place in case Italy submits a debt-cutting plan spread over four years, in line with the four-year plans proposed by Brussels.

However, Italy could also benefit from the option that the Commission, in its proposal, reserves for the most indebted countries: that of starting to reduce the debt not over the foreseen four years, but in a period of 7 years.

In this case, the budget correction would still be present, but of a smaller entity and equal to 8 billion euros a year, i.e. at the 0.45% of GDP.

These are scenarios that have been developed by Commission technicians whose figures could, if the proposal passes, change, as the new regulatory system requires each member country to negotiate with Brussels your repayment plan.

Diktat debt and debt risk for pension reforms and personal income tax

Having said that, the numbers have all the prerequisites for shaking the Meloni government:

with these new diktats, presented decidedly as less peremptory for indebted countries of the Union, thanks to the longer time allowed for cutting the debt and the deficit, Meloni & Co. should in any case renounce the implementation of some of the much-heralded promises, such as the reforms of pensions and personal income tax.

In the Day After the presentation of the new Pact, criticism abounds, and there are even those who speak in Italy of a return to austerity, compared to these last three years in which the Pact has been suspended.

Despite the words uttered by EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, in Italy the discontent is evident, and it is expressed from many sides.

From Germany, hawkish dissatisfaction

Dissatisfaction also from Germany, but for the opposite reason:

the new pact would not be sufficient to ensure that the most indebted countries restore their public finances in an area, that of the euro area, in which, in addition to Italy, there are five other countries grappling with a debt/GDP ratio of more than 100%, according to the latest data at the end of 2022, which have been summarized in a chart by Bloomberg.

Teutonic dissatisfaction was promptly expressed by the finance minister Christian Lindner who, in commenting on the Commission’s proposal, said that it was a “base from which to start further negotiations”, noting that “We still have a lot of work to do.”

In particular, Germany does not like it the option of bilateral negotiations between each member state of the European Union and the Commission:

such negotiations, argues Berlin, risk creating a situation in which countries would not be treated equally.

Furthermore, “Germany wants clear rules, with numerical references and indices”, Lindner said again.

Crucial for Europe and for the new Stability and Growth Pact it will be the meeting of EU finance ministers on the calendar tomorrow and the day after, 28 and 29 April. It is on that occasion that the member countries will begin to discuss the text produced by the Commission.

For his part, Lindner made it clear that “It will still take some time” to reach an agreement, in a situation in which the risk is that the reform will end up being postponed after the elections to the European Parliament, scheduled for 2024.

The hawkish stance of the German finance minister is hardly a surprise. A few days before the arrival of the Commission’s proposal, in an article published in the Financial Times, Lindner spoke of the need to “strengthen the rules, not dilute them”.

Bini Smaghi talks about the administration of budget policy

But in Italy the impression of many is that the new European rules do not rhyme with the path of flexibility in debt reduction, much praised by Gentiloni.

Interviewed by La Repubblica, in commenting on the new Stability and Growth Pact, the former exponent of the ECB Lorenzo Bini Smaghi rejected the new provisions presented by Brussels, emphasizing that “put simply, it is a fiscal policy commissioner of high-debt countries, especially from Italy”.

Bini Smaghi said he expected, as a result, that the one on the Pact “will not be an easy negotiation, unless the governments agree to give up further fiscal sovereignty“.

The economist pointed out the contradiction inherent in the text:

“The Commission argues that with the new system there is a greater political ownership of national governments because these are given the right to indicate the multi-year recovery paths”.

But “in reality, these paths must be consistent with the technical trajectories provided by the Commission itself: if the country does not comply, it is put automatically in excessive deficit procedure”.

Which means that i “markets could react negatively”, comments the former ECB board member.

The new diktats on EU debts and deficits have also been rejected by Action leader Carlo Calenda who, in a speech on ‘L’Aria che tira’ on La7, defined the EU Commission’s proposal as “a very bad deal”.

“We are in bad condition because the return requested by Europe, 15 billion, has a great impact on the budget – warned Calenda – We are in a very difficult position to negotiate it: like we do who don’t spend the Pnrr money to tell Europe that we want to spend more Italian money? We are in an extremely weak position to negotiate.”

For his part, the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti expressed himself as follows:

“We take note of the commission’s proposal on the new stability pact. It’s certainly a step up but we had forcefully asked for the exclusion of investment costs, including those typical of the digital Pnrr and green deal, from the calculation of the target expenses on which compliance with the parameters is measured. We acknowledge that this is not the case.”

Giorgetti recalled that “because every investment expense is significant and produces debt for the new pact, it must be carefully evaluated. Therefore it is necessary to privilege only the expense that actually produces a significant positive impact on GDP“.