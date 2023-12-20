Stability Pact, France and Germany announce the agreement, but Italy slows down: “Negotiation in the night”

“100% agreement” between France and Germany on the EU stability and growth pact, “I am sure” that “we will have it tonight”: the French economy minister said so, Bruno Le Maireduring a joint press point in Paris with his German counterpart Christian LindnerAnd this time the twist would also concern Italy. “We worked a lot with our Italian friends, in particular with the Minister of Finance Giorgetti. I think we are exactly on the same line with Italy and it is also excellent news that France, Germany and Italy are finally aligned with this new rule of the Stability and Growth Pact.” the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, in a press point at Bercy with his German counterpart, Christian Lindner, on the eve of tomorrow’s extraordinary Ecofin. It would seem to be the final word on a stalemate that seemed impossible to resolve. But Italian government sources cool enthusiasm: “No agreement, the negotiations will continue into the night.”

Lindner: “This agreement will allow other yeses”

“We have spoken very intensely in the last two years, in the last months and even more intensely in the last weeks. We have brought the German and French positions closer together. We believe that a Franco-German agreement will also allow others to say yes, we agree on this proposal”. She declared it the German Finance Minister, Christian Lindnerin a press point in Paris with his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maireon the reform of Stability and Growth Pact.

“A big change has come from the fact that the safety thresholds we need for deficit and debt reduction are now mutually agreed upon and that we have found a way in which the corrective arm of the Stability Pact, namely the excessive deficit procedures, should not be touched on in the legal text, but there are flexibilities for some cases that should be used. And that could be a common landing zone“, he explained. “Some technical issues need to be clarified: we still need to agree on some numbers, but I am extremely confident that we will achieve this goal tonight and that we will take many more with us along the way,” Lindner assured.

“Conversation with Giorgetti, stability is important”

“We had a conversation today with our Italian colleague – explains Lindner – and I am confident that a political agreement can be reached” on the reform of the Stability Pact “in tomorrow’s extraordinary Ecofin meeting”.

France determined to restore its public finances

Before the closed door meeting with Lindner, The mayor underlines that “France is totally determined to consolidate its public finances, accelerate its debt relief and consolidate its deficits”.

At the same time, the minister continues in Bercy, “it will be a growth pact, because we see clearly that we are at a moment in European history in which we need to invest, in particular, in the decarbonisation of our economy and in defense to guarantee security on our territory”.

“I want to reiterate it – he concludes The mayor – a deal 100% between France and Germany should be reached this evening on the new rules of the Stability and Growth Pact. This is excellent news for all European states.”

“I would like to warmly thank the Spanish Presidency, our friend Nadia Calvino, who has done a completely exceptional job to build consensus among the 27 Member States of the European Union on this new Stability and Growth Pact which, I repeat, is a step historic in strengthening Europe’s identity and sovereignty”, he added.

Lindner: “We will not accept non-credible debt rules”

Ma Lindner warns: “Germany will not accept rules that are not rigid, in the sense of credible, sufficient and efficient” for debt repayment. I think we will have this landing zone: we allow investments, we maintain fiscal space for structural reforms, but compared to the old rules the new ones will lead to a lowering of the deficit, the old ones were not rigorous in their application”, he adds Lindner.

The terms of the negotiation

On the Stability Pact, the question is still about the speed of reducing the deficit. EU sources have indicated this. For those who exceed the 3% deficit ceiling, the new rules require ensuring a structural adjustment of the accounts equal to 0.5% each year. The negotiations concern a smaller intervention (0.2%), also taking into account the impact of public debt interest, in exchange for structural reforms and investments. The “specific numbers”, however, the sources explained, “are still in brackets” in the text and will be discussed by ministers tomorrow to arrive at “a potential compromise”.

